Walmart : to Pay $550 Million in Staff Bonuses, Hire 150,000 Temporary Workers

By Sarah Nassauer

Walmart Inc. said it will pay special cash bonuses totaling $550 million to its hourly workers and hire 150,000 temporary staffers as the country's biggest retailer seeks to manage a shopping surge sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which employs more than 1.5 million people in the U.S., has struggled to keep its stores stocked and fulfill online orders as consumers seek to stock up on food and household essentials. The company has kept its U.S. stores open but reduced store hours.

On Thursday, Walmart said it would pay a $300 cash bonus to full-time hourly workers and a $150 bonus to part-timers. The company said it would also accelerate first-quarter bonuses.

The company also said it would seek to hire the 150,000 new workers through the end of May in its stores and fulfillment centers. The jobs will be temporary at first but could convert to permanent roles, Walmart said.

