Walmart : to Rollout Delivery Unlimited to More than 1,400 Stores Across the Country

09/12/2019 | 12:02am EDT

Retailer Brings Grocery Delivery Membership Program to Millions of Customers Across Nearly 200 Markets

Walmart has plans to expand the reach of Delivery Unlimited – a Grocery Delivery membership option for customers – to 1,400 stores later this fall. The program gives customers the option to pay a yearly $98 fee or a monthly $12.95 fee to receive unlimited Walmart Grocery Delivery orders. Customers will continue to have the option to pay a per-delivery fee, without a membership.

“Grocery Delivery takes convenience to a new level, and our customers love it. With Delivery Unlimited, we’re providing incredible value for our customers and leveraging our unique assets to save them both time and money,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart.

The retailer began piloting Delivery Unlimited in four markets – Houston, Miami, Salt Lake City and Tampa – earlier this year. Based on the positive response of customers, Walmart is expanding the program to all 200 metro areas where Grocery Delivery is available today. As the company continues to expand its Grocery Delivery service, Delivery Unlimited will expand. The service will be available in more than 1,600 stores and more than 50 percent of the country by the end of the year. The membership comes with a free fifteen-day trial.

Walmart Grocery Delivery brings customers the convenience of shopping when and where they want for quality, fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and select general merchandise. Customers place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart Grocery app, and unlike other services, they find the same every day low prices on items that they do in stores, no premium, no hidden cost.

“We’ve been investing in our online grocery business by quickly expanding our Grocery Pickup and Delivery services. Delivery Unlimited is the next step in that journey,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Digital Operations, Walmart U.S. “By pairing our size and scale and these services we’re making Walmart the easiest place for to shop. Combine that with the value we can provide, our customers can’t lose.”

With the help of Walmart’s personal shoppers and various delivery services, the retailer is able to shop for and deliver fresh groceries to the doorsteps of millions of Americans. The company employs more than 45,000 personal shoppers that power this program. These associates must complete a three week training program learning how to select the freshest produce and the best cuts of meat for Online Grocery customers.

Grocery Delivery builds on Walmart’s Grocery Pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pickup them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars. Grocery Pickup is available in nearly 3,000 stores.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2019
