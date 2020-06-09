Log in
AMC says theaters to reopen globally in July

06/09/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was expecting to reopen its theaters globally in July after the COVID-19 crisis forced it to shut them for months that hurt its first-quarter results.

The company said it was planning to reopen almost all its U.S. and UK theaters in July, in time to showcase Christopher Nolan's upcoming film "Tenet" slated for release on July 17 and Walt Disney Co's "Mulan" on July 24.

The world's largest movie theater operator recently flagged "substantial doubts" about its ability to continue operations, if forced to keep its theaters closed for a longer period due to social distancing measures.

Much like most other out-of-home entertainment businesses, movie theater chains have felt the impact of lockdowns and social distancing measures, which further added to challenges due to a broader consumer shift to streaming services.

AMC's total revenue fell 21.6% to $941.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $951.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $2.18 billion, largely due to an impairment charge of about $1.85 billion related to assets and goodwill.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 450 M - -
Net income 2020 178 M - -
Net Debt 2020 42 904 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 157x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 230 B 230 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 121,04 $
Last Close Price 127,28 $
Spread / Highest target 9,99%
Spread / Average Target -4,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-12.00%229 902
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.11%196 806
VIACOMCBS INC.-32.07%17 714
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-17.28%12 543
FORMULA ONE GROUP-16.96%8 800
RTL GROUP S.A.-21.19%6 007
