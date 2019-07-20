Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avengers : Endgame' on Verge of Becoming New Global Box-Office Champ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/20/2019 | 10:55pm EDT

By Erich Schwartzel

LOS ANGELES -- Walt Disney Co.'s "Avengers: Endgame" is poised to become the new all-time box-office champion.

The April superhero release this weekend will pass 2009's "Avatar" as the top-grossing movie at the world-wide box office when figures aren't adjusted for inflation, Disney said in a statement Saturday.

"Avengers: Endgame" is currently about $500,000 behind the "Avatar" haul of $2.79 billion and should close the gap on Sunday. Its record-setting gross was led by $853.4 million collected in the U.S. and Canada and $629.1 million in China.

With the "Avatar" record in sight, Disney rereleased "Endgame" in theaters last month with additional footage added to try to entice moviegoers to come back a second time. Grosses from that second release added about $17 million from domestic theaters, and some receipts are still trickling in from overseas as the movie finishes its run.

Since its $71.3 billion acquisition of the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox, which released "Avatar," Disney now controls the two highest-grossing movies of all time. "Titanic" is in third place, followed by two more Disney films: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

The culmination of 21 previous Marvel Studios blockbusters, "Avengers: Endgame" brought together comic-book heroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man and Captain Marvel in the wrap-up of what Disney has called "the Infinity Saga" of its Marvel franchises. About $1.93 billion of its total came from international markets, slightly less than "Avatar" collected overseas.

The eye-popping grosses of "Endgame" have contributed to a record year for Disney, which has also released hits "Captain Marvel," "Toy Story 4" and "Aladdin." Its latest release "The Lion King," is expected to debut this weekend with a domestic opening of around $200 million.

The "Avatar" record has been a possibility since the "Endgame" premiere, when the movie grossed $1.2 billion world-wide in its first weekend alone, with some fans returning to theaters for multiple viewings.

Across Hollywood, the staying power of "Avatar" remains a topic of fascination. The movie, about an alien race living in a world called Pandora, hasn't remained in the cultural conversation the way other top-grossing films like "Titanic" have.

"Avatar" director James Cameron is hoping to change that and is currently filming several sequels that are scheduled to begin hitting theaters in December 2021 and last until "Avatar 5" in 2027. All will be released by Disney.

Domestically, "Avatar" still holds an edge when box-office figures are adjusted for inflation -- about $877 million to "Endgame's" $853 million. Neither holds a candle to the No. 1 movie on the adjusted chart: 1939's "Gone With the Wind," which collected $1.8 billion in today's dollars.

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
07/20AVENGERS : Endgame' on Verge of Becoming New Global Box-Office Champ
DJ
07/19Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
RE
07/18Communications Services Down as Neflix Weighs -- Communications Services Roun..
DJ
07/18Netflix sinks on subscriber losses, analysts still see growth
RE
07/18Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-only plan for India
RE
07/17Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-only plan in India
RE
07/17WALT DISNEY : Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Reveals Plans for D23 Expo,..
BU
07/17Spotify launches an in-app Disney Hub to lure more fans
RE
07/16Five things to look for in Netflix's second-quarter report
RE
07/15WALT DISNEY : National Geographic Announces Its First-Ever Lineup of Fan Experie..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 72 853 M
EBIT 2019 15 842 M
Net income 2019 11 259 M
Debt 2019 33 136 M
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,31x
Capitalization 252 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 149,75  $
Last Close Price 139,85  $
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)27.54%251 688
COMCAST CORPORATION29.40%199 979
CBS CORPORATION15.97%19 003
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.64%12 691
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE22.81%8 845
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group