Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/25 04:10:00 pm
111.36 USD   -0.63%
04:41pWall Street ends choppy session higher as strength in banks offsets virus woes
RE
04:18pBank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
03:28pBank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
Banks in focus as Wall Street snaps back

06/25/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

Thursday was a trading day filled with uncertainty and sudden swings for Wall Street.

Investors had one eyes on Texas where the reopening was put on pause due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases...and the other eye on the banking sector where regulators announced they would relax parts of the so-called Volcker rule put in place after the financial crisis.

In the end, stocks settled the day with gains across the board - led by a rally in bank shares.

For Clark Kendall, CEO, of Kendall Capital Management, the Federal Reserve once again saved the day.

"My take-away on today's action is quite frankly the market opened down because of the increase concern over the coronavirus cases increase. And then we saw, you know mid-session today we saw basically the Federal Reserve stepping in and the Paul Volcker rule - we're going to ease that; we're going to put more capital - another example of the federal government keeping this economy going."

But the news for banks wasn't as good after the market close. The Fed placed a cap on dividend payments and a ban on share repurchases from July through September.

Wall Street is also keeping watch on the economy. In another sign the rebound in the labor market has stalled, new applications for unemployment benefits hovered just under 1.5 million. Claims for jobless benefits remain double the highs seen during the great recession. The number of Americans getting an unemployment check now sits at 30.6 million.

Walt Disney was in focus for the second day in a row. The media and entertainment conglomerate said its theme parks and resort hotels in California will not re-open as planned on July 17th. Shares of Disney finished lower.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 318 M - -
Net income 2020 31,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 034x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 123,54 $
Last Close Price 111,36 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-22.51%202 428
COMCAST CORPORATION-14.25%175 994
VIACOMCBS INC.-43.51%14 635
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.66%10 678
FORMULA ONE GROUP-31.36%7 256
RTL GROUP S.A.-36.74%4 811
