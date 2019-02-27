Log in
Brazil Regulators Say Disney Will Sell Local Fox Sports Rights -Reuters

0
02/27/2019 | 12:54pm EST

--Antitrust regulators in Brazil said the Walt Disney agreed to sell the local rights for the Fox Sports channel in order to win approval of its deal to acquire most of the media assets of 21st Century Fox, Reuters reports Wednesday.

--CADE, the antitrust regulator, said the deal covers all the transmission rights, contracts with cable groups, property and equipment, according to the report.

--News Corp, which owns Dow Jones and Co., the publisher of this newswire, shares common ownership with 21st Century Fox.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fox-m-a-walt-disney-antitrust/disney-agrees-to-sell-fox-sports-in-brazil-to-win-antitrust-nod-idUSKCN1QG2DS?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX -0.57% 50.31 Delayed Quote.5.88%
NEWS CORP -0.08% 13.315 Delayed Quote.15.32%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.57% 50.57 Delayed Quote.5.69%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.63% 112.77 Delayed Quote.3.51%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 491 M
EBIT 2019 14 359 M
Net income 2019 10 700 M
Debt 2019 12 193 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
P/E ratio 2020 15,86
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capitalization 169 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.51%169 203
COMCAST CORPORATION13.95%175 607
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.94%21 893
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.31%21 893
CBS CORPORATION15.44%18 821
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 564
