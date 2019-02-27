Brazil Regulators Say Disney Will Sell Local Fox Sports Rights -Reuters

--Antitrust regulators in Brazil said the Walt Disney agreed to sell the local rights for the Fox Sports channel in order to win approval of its deal to acquire most of the media assets of 21st Century Fox, Reuters reports Wednesday.

--CADE, the antitrust regulator, said the deal covers all the transmission rights, contracts with cable groups, property and equipment, according to the report.

--News Corp, which owns Dow Jones and Co., the publisher of this newswire, shares common ownership with 21st Century Fox.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fox-m-a-walt-disney-antitrust/disney-agrees-to-sell-fox-sports-in-brazil-to-win-antitrust-nod-idUSKCN1QG2DS?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com