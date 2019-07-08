CPSC : Disney Recalls the Forky 11-inch Plush Toy Due to Choking Hazard

By Stephen Nakrosis



The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission on Monday said The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is voluntarily recalling the plush 11-inch Forky toy, as its eyes could become detached and pose a choking hazard.

The CPSC said the recall affected about 80,000 toys sold in the U.S. and an additional 650 in Canada.

The toys were sold at the Disney Store, Disney Theme Parks, the shopdisney.com website and through the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace between April and June.

Consumers are advised to take the toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund, the CPSC said.

No incidents or injuries have been reported involving this toy, the CPSC said.

