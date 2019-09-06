Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Walt Disney Company - DIS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

In August 2019, news media sources reported that a former Walt Disney Co. senior financial analyst had filed a series of whistleblower tips with the Securities and Exchange Commission against the Company alleging that its employees had utilized a variety of schemes to systematically overstate revenue by billions of dollars, including 2008-09 revenue possibly being overstated by up to $6 billion. The former employee also charged that Company executives were unresponsive to her attempts to report the issues and that she was ultimately fired soon after she contacted the SEC regarding the matter in August 2017.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Disney's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Disney's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Disney shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dis/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disney-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-the-walt-disney-company---dis-300913454.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
10:51pDISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
04:41pWALT DISNEY CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:34aWALT DISNEY : In Reversal, Shanghai Disneyland to Allow Outside Food -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:39aWALT DISNEY : In Reversal, Shanghai Disneyland to Allow Outside Food -- Update
DJ
08:26aIn Reversal, Shanghai Disneyland to Allow Outside Food
DJ
09/05WALT DISNEY : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
09/03WALT DISNEY : to Donate More Than $1 Million to Relief and Recover…
PU
09/03WALT DISNEY : to Donate More Than $1 Million to Relief and Recovery Efforts in T..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group