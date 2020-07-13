Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/13 04:11:45 pm
115.97 USD   -2.82%
03:43pDisney Closing Hong Kong Property as Government Looks to Halt Virus -- Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Disney Closing Hong Kong Property as Government Looks to Halt Virus -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg and Andrew Dowell

Walt Disney Co. said it would again close the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park, less than a month after it reopened, amid an increase of new coronavirus cases in the city, in a new setback for the entertainment company.

The reversal highlights the challenge a multinational company such as Disney faces in navigating strategies in disparate jurisdictions as governments around the world adopt different approaches to combating the spread of Covid-19. Disney has reopened some of its theme parks at reduced capacities while implementing heightened safety measures.

The closure comes as Hong Kong officials said activities such as large social gatherings, dining in at restaurants and going to the gym would be temporarily suspended. For three weeks Hong Kong had no local infections, but after an outbreak that began July 5, the city has racked up more than 180 locally contracted cases.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, said at a press conference that the theme park would have to shut under the city's new regulations.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15," a Disney spokeswoman said Monday. Hotels at the property will remain open with adjusted service levels, she added.

Over the weekend, Disney reopened two main parts of Disney World in Orlando -- Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom -- at reduced capacities as Florida hit a record on Sunday of more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases.

Many U.S. businesses had hoped for a smooth transition to more normal levels of business activity this summer after lockdowns only to see those plans complicated by rising new coronavirus cases in some markets.

Macy's Inc. said earlier this month it had reopened most locations, but Chief Executive Jeff Gennette said many of the malls where it had stores were still shut or could be if virus cases increased. Apple Inc. temporarily closed dozens of stores, including in Texas and Florida.

Executives at Nike Inc. said last month the company didn't expect a linear recovery. Meanwhile, bars and restaurants in New York City weren't allowed to start offering indoor dining due to rising infection rates in other states and a lack of compliance with social-distancing rules and enforcement of such measures.

In January, Disney closed the Hong Kong park as the coronavirus was spreading in China and elsewhere, describing the shutdown as a precautionary measure meant to protect the health and safety of customers and staff.

The park reopened last month, with enhanced health and safety measures. The company said then it would increase the frequency of cleaning and limit the number of people allowed in to help visitors comply with social-distancing rules. Guests also had to book trips to the facility ahead of time.

Disney owns a 47% stake in the Hong Kong property, with a government entity for the region holding the remaining portion, the company said in its annual report covering its fiscal year that ended in late September of last year.

The park sits on 310 acres on an island near the Hong Kong International Airport and offers seven themed areas, including Main Street USA and Toy Story Land, the report said.

The company's main two parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, reopened last week with significantly reduced capacity.

Disney is looking to resume operations at the attraction as the coronavirus spreads in Florida, with a record of more than 15,000 new cases reported in the state on Sunday.

Disney had pulled back on plans to reopen its Disneyland property in Southern California around the same time as Disney World. Employees at the California park protested the plan, worried about safety, and the state government there said guidelines for reopening theme parks wouldn't be ready for the property to be reopened as planned.

The Shanghai Disneyland property, meanwhile, is only open to guests who make advanced reservations, with a limited number of tickets available each day, according to a July 13 statement on the website for that park.

The theme-park business is a key driver of revenue for Disney, one that has been especially hit hard by the pandemic. In May, Disney said revenue for its quarter ended March 28 for its unit that includes parks fell 10% from the year earlier to $5.54 billion and operating income dropped 58% to $639 million.

RT Watson contributed to this article.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com and Andrew Dowell at andrew.dowell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.35% 384.735 Delayed Quote.30.66%
MACY'S -3.47% 6.545 Delayed Quote.-60.18%
NIKE, INC. -1.15% 96.74 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.08% 116.7736 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
03:43pDisney Closing Hong Kong Property as Government Looks to Halt Virus -- Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:36pNew animated 'Star Wars' series will debut on Disney+ in 2021
RE
12:33pCalifornia's largest schools to go online only as U.S. coronavirus crisis exp..
RE
12:15pWALT DISNEY : At Disney, Masks Are Required but Ears Are Optional -- Overheard
DJ
12:01pWALT DISNEY : Disney Closing Hong Kong Property as Government Looks to Halt Viru..
DJ
11:23aDisney to shut Hong Kong Disneyland again as coronavirus cases rise
RE
10:39aSirius to Buy Scripps Podcast Unit for at Least $265 Million
DJ
07/12What Does Being an Ally Look Like? Companies Offer Training in Support of Bla..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 044 M - -
Net income 2020 -174 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 766x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 123,08 $
Last Close Price 119,34 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-17.49%215 560
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.92%184 894
VIACOMCBS INC.-45.37%14 231
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-30.00%10 583
FORMULA ONE GROUP-25.38%7 870
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD17.52%5 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group