Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Disney Fields Offer For Sports Network -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 02:48am EST

Deal for YES would include Amazon, Sinclair and Yankees, valuing it at $3.5 billion 

By Joe Flint and Miriam Gottfried

Walt Disney Co. is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake in YES Network to a group that includes the New York Yankees, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., in a deal that would value the sports network at around $3.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York City outlet that carries Yankees games is considered the crown jewel among the 22 regional sports networks that Disney is required to sell as part of its $71.3 billion purchase of the bulk of 21st Century Fox Inc.'s entertainment assets.

The YES Network was valued at $3.9 billion in 2014 when Fox bought its 80% stake. The Yankees own the remainder.

The decline in YES's value is indicative of the challenges regional sports networks are facing as more consumers abandon their traditional cable and satellite pay-TV providers in favor of streaming services.

Representatives for Disney and the Yankees didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Fox Business Network earlier reported on the progress toward a deal.

The auction for the regional networks has attracted a range of bidders, including Major League Baseball, sports teams and private-equity firms. The deal making is likely to lead off with YES and then accelerate for the remaining channels, people familiar with the matter said.

Disney had been seeking a price in the $5 billion to $6 billion range for YES and more than $15 billion for the other 21 networks, according to people close to the talks.

However, bids from interested parties have been much lower and the sales effort has dragged as a result, the people said. It didn't help that both the new Fox company that will be launched after the Disney deal closes and Comcast Corp., a large owner of regional sports networks, indicated they weren't interested in the channels.

For Sinclair, the deal would inch the Baltimore-based broadcaster closer to becoming a major player in the regional sports network business. It is one of the bidders for the remaining 21 networks, a person close to the company said, and last month partnered with the Chicago Cubs on a new sports channel in Chicago.

For Amazon, a stake in YES would provide another path into the sports media business. It already streams National Football League games live on Thursday nights on its Prime platform and has talked with other leagues in recent years about partnerships.

Should the YES deal proceed, Amazon isn't likely to immediately begin streaming Yankees games on its platforms, a person close to the team said. Furthermore, Major League Baseball restrictions likely would prevent Amazon from streaming games outside the New York market.

Disney has six months to sell the channels after its Fox deal closes, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

Corrections & Amplifications Walt Disney Co.'s potential deal to sell a majority stake in YES Network would value the sports network at around $3.5 billion. The headline of an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Disney was selling the network for $3.5 billion. (March 8, 2019)

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com and Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.32% 1620.8 Delayed Quote.8.25%
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 0.52% 36.82 Delayed Quote.39.83%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.28% 50.45 Delayed Quote.4.84%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.18% 113.81 Delayed Quote.3.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
02:48aDisney Fields Offer For Sports Network -- WSJ
DJ
03/08WALT DISNEY : Announces Extension of Exchange Offers and Consent S…
PU
03/08WALT DISNEY : Disney Celebrates ‘Captain Marvel' and International Women's..
PU
03/08WALT DISNEY : Disney is Among the Highest Ranked Companies on 2019 Axios Harris ..
PU
03/08WALT DISNEY CO/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08Disney Nears Sale of YES Network -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/08Correction to Disney, YES Network Article
DJ
03/08Disney Nears Sale of YES Network -- Update
DJ
03/08Disney Nears Sale of YES Network
DJ
03/08WALT DISNEY : Current report filing
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 491 M
EBIT 2019 14 359 M
Net income 2019 10 672 M
Debt 2019 12 193 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 16,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,90
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 170 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.98%169 665
COMCAST CORPORATION12.72%173 706
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.59%22 204
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE9.86%22 204
CBS CORPORATION12.40%18 329
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 589
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.