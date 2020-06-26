Disney Moves 'Mulan' to Aug. 21 From July 24

By Josh Beckerman

In a new change to the summer movie calendar as theaters emerge from coronavirus-related closings, Walt Disney Co. is postponing "Mulan" to Aug. 21 from July 24.

The Warner Bros. film "Tenet," which had been scheduled for July 17, was changed twice and is now slated for Aug. 12.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Disney was considered revising the opening date for "Mulan."

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for 'Mulan' and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," Disney said.

