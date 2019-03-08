Disney Nears Sale of YES Network -- Update

By Joe Flint and Miriam Gottfried

Walt Disney Co. is in advanced talks to sell a majority stake in YES Network to a group that includes the New York Yankees, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., in a deal that would value the sports network at around $3.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York City outlet that carries Yankees games is considered the crown jewel among the 22 regional sports networks that Disney is required to sell as part of its $71.3 billion purchase of the bulk of 21st Century Fox Inc.'s entertainment assets. The baseball team already owns a 20% stake in the network.

Representatives for Disney and the Yankees didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The auction for the networks has attracted a range of bidders, including Major League Baseball, sports teams and private-equity firms. The process to sell the remaining channels is expected to accelerate once the YES deal is announced, people familiar with the matter said.

Disney's deal for 21st Century Fox implied a premium valuation for the networks. The YES Network was valued at $3.9 billion in 2014 when Fox bought the 80% stake.

The decline in value is indicative of the challenges regional sports networks are facing as more consumers abandon their traditional cable and satellite pay-TV providers in favor of streaming services.

Fox Business Network earlier reported on the YES sale nearing completion.

Disney had been seeking a price in the $5 billion to $6 billion range for YES and more than $15 billion for the other 21 networks, according to people close to the talks.

However, the bids from interested parties have been much lower and the sales effort has dragged as a result, the people said. It also didn't help when both the new Fox company that will be launched after the Disney deal closes and Comcast Corp., a large owner of regional sports networks, indicated they weren't interested in the channels.

For Sinclair, the deal would inch the Baltimore-based broadcaster closer to becoming a major player in the regional sports network business. It is one of the bidders for the remaining 21 networks, a person close to the company said, and last month partnered with the Chicago Cubs on a new sports channel in Chicago.

Walt Disney Co. has six months to sell the channels after its Fox deal closes, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

