Disney : Peter Rice Slated to Be Chairman of Disney Television Upon Deal Close -- Update

By Josh Beckerman



Walt Disney said Peter Rice, the president of 21st Century Fox Inc. (FOX, FOXA), is slated to become chairman of Walt Disney Television and co-chair of Disney Media Networks upon Disney's purchase of Fox's entertainment assets.

Dana Walden, CEO of Fox Television Group, is scheduled to be chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, reporting to Mr. Rice.

Ben Sherwood, who is president of Disney/ABC Television Group, was previously expected to leave following the merger, while Mr. Rice and Ms. Walden were expected to have senior positions at Disney. On Monday, Disney said Mr. Sherwood will be in his current role until the acquisition closes.

Fox shares common ownership with News Corp, the parent company of Dow Jones.

In a $71 billion deal, Disney is buying assets including Fox's Hollywood studio and some U.S. cable networks. A new "Fox" company will contain Fox News and other assets that aren't being sold to Disney.

John Landgraf will be chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, and Gary E. Knell was named chairman of National Geographic Partners.

