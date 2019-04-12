Disney Up Over 9%, On Track for Record High After Update on Streaming Service -- Data Talk

Walt Disney Company (DIS) is currently at $127.30, up $10.71 or 9.18%
-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)
-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 6, 2009 when it rose 11.75%
-- Currently up three of the past four days
-- Up 14.66% month-to-date
-- Up 16.1% year-to-date
-- Up 26.86% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2018), when it closed at $100.35
-- Would be a new 52 week closing high
-- Up 28.9% from its 52 week closing low of $98.76 on May 3, 2018
-- Traded as high as $130.90; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to January 21, 1972)
-- Up 12.26% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 6, 2009 when it rose as much as 13.56%
-- Best performer in the DJIA today
-- Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today
-- Contributed 72.62 points to the DJIA so far today
All data as of 10:43:44 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet