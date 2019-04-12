Disney Up Over 9%, On Track for Record High After Update on Streaming Service -- Data Talk

Walt Disney Company (DIS) is currently at $127.30, up $10.71 or 9.18%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 6, 2009 when it rose 11.75%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 14.66% month-to-date

-- Up 16.1% year-to-date

-- Up 26.86% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2018), when it closed at $100.35

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 28.9% from its 52 week closing low of $98.76 on May 3, 2018

-- Traded as high as $130.90; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to January 21, 1972)

-- Up 12.26% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 6, 2009 when it rose as much as 13.56%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Third most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 72.62 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:43:44 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet