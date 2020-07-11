Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

Some staff wearing face coverings cheered as guests walked along Main Street into the sprawling Orlando complex.

In handout video from Disney - Mickey and Mini Mouse waved from a distance... visitors had their temperatures checked... socially distanced while waiting for rides... and accepted hand sanitizer.

THIS - as Florida has emerged as an epicenter of COVID-19 infections.

New daily cases of the virus rose over 10,000 again on Saturday.

Over the past two weeks, Florida reported over 100,000 new cases - more than any other U.S. state.

More than four dozen hospitals in Florida have reported full intensive care units.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who has called the spike a 'blip' on Saturday said it was important to protect the elderly from the virus:

(DESANTIS): "Given that you see more prevalence of this in the community today than we did, say in the middle of May, you know, it is important for those in the at-risk groups to avoid crowds and minimize the close contact with people who they don't live with."

According to a Reuters tally - new cases of COVID-19 rose by over 69,000 across the country on Friday - setting a record for the third consecutive day.