Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
My previous session
News 
News

Disney and 21st Century Fox Announce Preliminary Election Results in Connection with Acquisition

03/15/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

The Walt Disney Company and Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) announced preliminary results of a vote by Fox shareholders over the form of consideration they want to receive following the completion of Disney's acquisition of most of Fox's media assets.

The companies said holders of 959,919,192 shares of Fox common stock, about 51.57% of outstanding shares, elected to receive cash, and holders of 682,198,198 shares, or about 36.65% of outstanding shares, elected to receive shares of common stock of New Disney.

The holders of 219,388,371 shares of Fox common stock, about 11.79% of outstanding shares, didn't make an election, the companies said.

The companies said the final election results may differ from the preliminary results.

Disney will acquire Fox's movie studio, the FX cable network and a stake in Hulu that will make it a majority owner of the streaming service.

Disney and Fox expect the acquisition to take effect at 12:02 a.m. Eastern Time on March 20.

News Corp, owner of Dow Jones and Co. Inc., publisher of this newswire, shares common ownership with 21st Century Fox.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX 0.78% 51.72 Delayed Quote.7.41%
NEWS CORP -0.31% 12.74 Delayed Quote.10.65%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.60% 52.01 Delayed Quote.7.44%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.42% 114.96 Delayed Quote.4.40%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 491 M
EBIT 2019 14 359 M
Net income 2019 10 672 M
Debt 2019 12 193 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 16,15
P/E ratio 2020 16,00
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
Capitalization 171 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.40%170 664
COMCAST CORPORATION17.09%180 450
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP11.88%22 778
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE13.49%22 778
CBS CORPORATION10.34%17 995
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%9 023
