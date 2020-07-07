Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/07 05:29:40 pm
113.89 USD   -0.47%
05:42pCovid-19 Resurgence Threatens Travel Rebound--2nd Update
DJ
11:07aCovid-19 Resurgence Threatens Travel Rebound--Update
DJ
03:25aTikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Disney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 05:29pm EDT
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park sits empty after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Orlando

Walt Disney Co will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Florida's coronavirus cases have soared in the last month, with the state's daily count topping 10,000 three times in the last week. The death rate from COVID-19 rose nearly 19% in the last week from the week prior, bringing the state's death toll to more than 3,800.

Some workers have signed a petition asking Disney to delay Walt Disney World's reopening. The resort, home to the world's most-visited theme parks, was closed to guests in March.

In a statement on Tuesday, Disney's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pamela Hymel, said new requirements from temperature checks, to face coverings and extra sanitation would enable guests to enjoy Disney World "responsibly."

"While COVID-19, and the risk of contracting it, is present in public places, there are many important ways that we can all help promote each other's safety," Hymel said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alistair Bell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:42pCovid-19 Resurgence Threatens Travel Rebound--2nd Update
DJ
11:07aCovid-19 Resurgence Threatens Travel Rebound--Update
DJ
03:25aTikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
RE
02:48aSirius Nears Deal for Scripps Podcast Unit -- WSJ
DJ
07/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/06SiriusXM to Buy Stitcher Podcasting Unit From Scripps -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/06SiriusXM to Buy Stitcher Podcasting Unit From Scripps -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 238 M - -
Net income 2020 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2 495x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 123,36 $
Last Close Price 114,43 $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-20.88%206 691
COMCAST CORPORATION-10.32%184 072
VIACOMCBS INC.-44.60%14 691
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.96%11 086
FORMULA ONE GROUP-29.29%7 459
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD12.18%5 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group