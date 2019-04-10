Log in
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Google raises price of YouTube TV to $49.99, adds Discovery, Animal Planet

04/10/2019
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday raised the monthly membership price of its YouTube TV online service by 25 percent to $49.99, while adding channels such as Discovery, Animal Planet and TLC.

The second price rise in nearly 14 months comes as YouTube expands its offering to better compete with a growing number of services, including Dish Network Corp's Sling TV, AT&T's DirecTV Now and Hulu, which are vying to attract viewers cancelling cable subscriptions, or cord cutting.

Google had raised the price of YouTube TV from $35 to $40 in February last year.

The cost for competing services such as Hulu's offering with more than 60 channels is $44.99 per month, while its library of shows and movies costs an additional $5.99.

YouTube TV will be adding eight new channels, including the Travel Channel, HGTV and Food Network, to take the total number of networks to more than 70.

The new price takes effect from April 10 for new members, while the revised fee for existing subscribers will come into force after May 13, it said in a blog https://youtube.googleblog.com post.

The price for members billed through Apple will be $54.99 per month, it added.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.10% 1203.845 Delayed Quote.15.09%
AT&T 0.25% 31.8425 Delayed Quote.11.25%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 2.67% 34.61 Delayed Quote.35.08%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.05% 116.79 Delayed Quote.6.58%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 72 851 M
EBIT 2019 15 898 M
Net income 2019 10 493 M
Debt 2019 30 228 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 17,90
P/E ratio 2020 17,49
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 129 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)6.58%210 070
COMCAST CORPORATION20.53%184 252
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP6.93%22 637
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE20.56%22 637
CBS CORPORATION16.90%19 166
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 635
