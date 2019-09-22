Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

In a British Invasion, 'Downton Abbey' Leads the Weekend Box Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 02:44pm EDT

By Erich Schwartzel

LOS ANGELES -- Two American heroes, Brad Pitt and Rambo, were no match for the British gentry of " Downton Abbey," as the film adaptation of the U.K. television show easily topped the box office this weekend.

"Downton" collected a robust $31 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to preliminary estimates, a healthy start that bucks the trend of recent TV-to-film failures.

" Ad Astra," an outer-space drama starring Mr. Pitt as an astronaut, collected $19.2 million, coming in second place, an earthbound start for a film with an $80 million budget. "Ad Astra" follows several other titles, from "Stuber" to "Dark Phoenix," that were inherited by Walt Disney Co. in its acquisition of the Twentieth Century Fox film studio and that have missed at the box office.

"Rambo: Last Blood," starring the 73-year-old Sylvester Stallone in what is said to be the final installment of the franchise, collected a healthy $19 million in third place. In this film, John Rambo, who fought Soviets in the 1980s, travels to Mexico to take on a drug cartel. It was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and Millennium Media.

The "Downton" opening is the best-ever for Focus Features, the specialty division of Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures known for critically acclaimed releases such as 2005's "Brokeback Mountain."

About three-quarters of the opening-weekend audience were women, and 60% were over the age of 35.

"Downton" became a popular export almost immediately after premiering in the U.S. in early 2011. Members of the television cast resume their roles in the movie, which ratchets up the stakes and revolves around a pending visit from Queen Mary.

"It's like when you have your best friend from high school, and you haven't seen them in five years, but then you get back together and it's like no time has passed at all," said Lisa Bunnell, Focus's president of distribution.

Bringing a popular television series to the big screen doesn't always mean automatic success. Several attempts in the past several years -- including "Baywatch," "Chips" and "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." -- have fallen flat.

Focus had a challenge on its hands: Convincing moviegoers that a trip to the theater was necessary for a story they were accustomed to watching at home. The studio treated the release like a much-anticipated superhero movie opening, encouraging audiences to dress up in flapper dresses and hosting tea parties at certain locations.

Opening-weekend audiences gave "Downton" an "A" grade, according to the CinemaScore market research firm. "Rambo" received a "B" and "Ad Astra" got a "B-."

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBEY 0.00% 15 Delayed Quote.7.14%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.69% 46.36 Delayed Quote.36.15%
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA) -4.72% 9.49 Delayed Quote.-41.06%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.77% 132.27 Delayed Quote.20.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
02:44pIn a British Invasion, 'Downton Abbey' Leads the Weekend Box Office
DJ
09/21AT&T Boss Met Activist -- WSJ
DJ
09/20DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
09/19WALT DISNEY : Thinking about buying stock in AIM ImmunoTech, Beyond Meat, Walt D..
PR
09/19AT&T Examines Split With Its DirecTV Unit -- WSJ
DJ
09/17WALT DISNEY : Announces Pricing Information for Tender Offers by T…
PU
09/17Streaming Services Splurge on Old TV Shows to Fend Off Rivals -- 3rd Update
DJ
09/17Streaming Services Splurge on Old TV Shows to Fend Off Rivals -- Update
DJ
09/17Streaming Services Splurge on Old TV Shows to Fend Off Rivals
DJ
09/17WALT DISNEY : Current report filing
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 463 M
EBIT 2019 14 382 M
Net income 2019 10 424 M
Debt 2019 41 024 M
Yield 2019 1,34%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,02x
EV / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 238 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 148,33  $
Last Close Price 132,27  $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)20.63%238 268
COMCAST CORPORATION36.15%210 706
CBS CORPORATION-4.21%15 738
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP12.23%13 225
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE34.49%9 675
RTL GROUP-1.88%7 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group