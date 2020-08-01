Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/31 04:10:00 pm
116.94 USD   +1.11%
05:59aJames Murdoch resigns from News Corp board
RE
02:48aMicrosoft Nears Deal With TikTok -- WSJ
DJ
12:16aMicrosoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 05:59am EDT

James Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdochm has resigned from the board of News Corp.

He cited disagreements over editorial content at the company, which was founded by his conservative father.

News Corp owns The Wall Street Journal, known for its conservative editorial page.

89-year-old Rupert Murdoch has counseled world leaders, espousing his philosophy, but his son has moved to the left over the years.

James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn condemned the organization's coverage of climate change in January, particularly for denying the role of global warming in Australia's devastating fires.

Murdoch said his resignation was, quote, ".... due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's news outlets and certain other strategic decisions."

The younger Murdoch is a Harvard dropout and co-founder of a hip hop music label.

He was also formerly chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox, before most of its assets were sold to Walt Disney.

His departure leaves the News Corp board with 10 directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:59aJames Murdoch resigns from News Corp board
RE
02:48aMicrosoft Nears Deal With TikTok -- WSJ
DJ
12:16aMicrosoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App
DJ
07/31Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/31Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
RE
07/31Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App -- Update
DJ
07/31Trump to Sign Order Demanding China's ByteDance to Divest TikTok -- 6th Updat..
DJ
07/31Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App
DJ
07/31Beyoncé Celebrates the Black Experience in New Film on Disney+
DJ
07/31Trump to Sign Order Demanding China's ByteDance to Divest TikTok -- 6th Updat..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 503 M - -
Net income 2020 -185 M - -
Net Debt 2020 41 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3 179x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 211 B 211 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 123,54 $
Last Close Price 116,94 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-19.15%211 225
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.83%195 515
VIACOMCBS INC.-37.88%16 130
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.32%10 949
FORMULA ONE GROUP-22.90%8 138
RTL GROUP S.A.-36.33%5 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group