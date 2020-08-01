James Murdoch resigns from News Corp board

James Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdochm has resigned from the board of News Corp.

He cited disagreements over editorial content at the company, which was founded by his conservative father.

News Corp owns The Wall Street Journal, known for its conservative editorial page.

89-year-old Rupert Murdoch has counseled world leaders, espousing his philosophy, but his son has moved to the left over the years.

James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn condemned the organization's coverage of climate change in January, particularly for denying the role of global warming in Australia's devastating fires.

Murdoch said his resignation was, quote, ".... due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company's news outlets and certain other strategic decisions."

The younger Murdoch is a Harvard dropout and co-founder of a hip hop music label.

He was also formerly chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox, before most of its assets were sold to Walt Disney.

His departure leaves the News Corp board with 10 directors