New Trailer Debuts for Marvel Studios' ‘Avengers: Endgame'

Today a new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame made its debut. The highly anticipated film opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to 22 films, Avengers: Endgame.

Kevin Feige produces Avengers: Endgame, and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.