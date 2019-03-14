Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
New Trailer Debuts for Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame'

New Trailer Debuts for Marvel Studios' ‘Avengers: Endgame'

0
03/14/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

Today a new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame made its debut. The highly anticipated film opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to 22 films, Avengers: Endgame.

Kevin Feige produces Avengers: Endgame, and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 16:48:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 491 M
EBIT 2019 14 359 M
Net income 2019 10 672 M
Debt 2019 12 193 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 16,10
P/E ratio 2020 15,94
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
Capitalization 170 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.05%170 083
COMCAST CORPORATION16.18%179 047
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP11.33%22 757
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE13.59%22 757
CBS CORPORATION11.39%18 167
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 978
