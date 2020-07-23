Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates The Walt Disney Company's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - DIS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 03:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of The Walt Disney Company ("Disney") (NYSE: DIS) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Disney and its shareholders.  If you are a Disney shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Disney's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Disney in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Disney, and whether Disney has suffered damages as a result.  Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty regarding 1) systemic racial discrimination and bias at Disney; and 2) prematurely and inappropriately reopening Disney theme parks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

What You Can Do
If you are a Disney shareholder, you may have legal claims against Disney's directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

About Scott+Scott
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP 
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-investigates-the-walt-disney-companys-directors-and-officers-for-breach-of-fiduciary-duties--dis-301099079.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
03:53pScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates The Walt Disney Company's Direc..
PR
02:15pCorrection to Warner Bros. Postponing 'Tenet' Release Article on July 20
DJ
01:11pAMC Postpones Reopening of U.S. Theaters Until August
DJ
12:16pDISNEY BEGINS COUNTDOWN TO INTERNATI : Stay True”
BU
10:58aAT&T Profit Sags Under Pressure From Satellite TV, Covid-19 -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:37aAT&T Profit Sags Under Pressure From Satellite TV, Covid-19 -- Update
DJ
07:41aAT&T Profit Sags Under Pressure From Satellite TV, Covid-19
DJ
01:42aPublicis beats dire market expectations amid worldwide ad freefall
RE
07/22Communications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth -- Communications S..
DJ
07/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group