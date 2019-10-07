Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Securities Registration: Business Combination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

Table of Contents

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 7, 2019

Registration No. 333-

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM S-4

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

83-0940635

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

Incorporation or Organization)

Identification Number)

500 South Buena Vista Street

Burbank, California 91521

(818) 560-1000

(Address, including zip code and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

Jolene E. Negre, Esq.

Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

The Walt Disney Company

500 South Buena Vista Street

Burbank, California 91521

(818) 560-1000

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

TWDC ENTERPRISES 18 CORP.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

95-4545390

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

500 South Buena Vista Street

Burbank, California 91521

(818) 560-1000

(Address, including zip code and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

Jolene E. Negre , Esq.

Assistant Secretary

TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp.

500 South Buena Vista Street

Burbank, California 91521

(818) 560-1000

(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

With a Copy to:

Nicholas A. Dorsey, Esq.

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Worldwide Plaza

825 Eighth Avenue

New York, New York 10019-7475

(212) 474-1000

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale of the securities to the public: As soon as practicable after the effective date of this registration statement.

If the securities being registered on this form are being offered in connection with the formation of a holding company and there is compliance with General Instruction G, check the following box:

If this form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering:

If this form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering:

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

(Do not check if a smaller reporting company)

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act.

If applicable, place an X in the box to designate the appropriate rule provision relied upon in conducting this transaction: Exchange Act Rule 13e-4(i)(Cross-Border Issuer Tender Offer)

Exchange Act Rule 14d-1(d)(Cross-BorderThird-Party Tender Offer)

Table of Contents

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Proposed

Proposed

Amount

maximum

maximum

Title of each class of

to be

offering price

aggregate

Amount of

securities to be registered

registered

per unit(1)

offering price(1)

registration fee(2)

5.650%

Notes due 2020

$370,982,000

100%

$370,982,000

$48,153

Guarantee of the 5.650% Notes due 2020

-

-

-

-(3)

4.500%

Notes due 2021

$863,324,000

100%

$863,324,000

$112,059

Guarantee of the 4.500% Notes due 2021

-

-

-

-(3)

3.000%

Notes due 2022

$921,824,000

100%

$921,824,000

$119,653

Guarantee of the 3.000% Notes due 2022

-

-

-

-(3)

8.875%

Notes due 2023

$198,404,000

100%

$198,404,000

$25,753

Guarantee of the 8.875% Notes due 2023

-

-

-

-(3)

4.000%

Notes due 2023

$284,844,000

100%

$284,844,000

$36,973

Guarantee of the 4.000% Notes due 2023

-

-

-

-(3)

7.750%

Notes due January 2024

$186,329,000

100%

$186,329,000

$24,186

Guarantee of the 7.750% Notes due January 2024

-

-

-

-(3)

7.750%

Notes due February 2024

$68,112,000

100%

$68,112,000

$8,841

Guarantee of the 7.750% Notes due February 2024

-

-

-

-(3)

9.500%

Notes due 2024

$192,745,000

100%

$192,745,000

$25,018

Guarantee of the 9.500% Notes due 2024

-

-

-

-(3)

3.700%

Notes due 2024

$577,316,000

100%

$577,316,000

$74,936

Guarantee of the 3.700% Notes due 2024

-

-

-

-(3)

8.500%

Notes due 2025

$186,242,000

100%

$186,242,000

$24,174

Guarantee of the 8.500% Notes due 2025

-

-

-

-(3)

3.700%

Notes due 2025

$592,298,000

100%

$592,298,000

$76,880

Guarantee of the 3.700% Notes due 2025

-

-

-

-(3)

7.700%

Notes due 2025

$238,084,000

100%

$238,084,000

$30,903

Guarantee of the 7.700% Notes due 2025

-

-

-

-(3)

7.430%

Notes due 2026

$229,499,000

100%

$229,499,000

$29,789

Guarantee of the 7.430% Notes due 2026

-

-

-

-(3)

3.375%

Notes due 2026

$436,340,000

100%

$436,340,000

$56,637

Guarantee of the 3.375% Notes due 2026

-

-

-

-(3)

7.125%

Notes due 2028

$194,125,000

100%

$194,125,000

$25,197

Guarantee of the 7.125% Notes due 2028

-

-

-

-(3)

7.300%

Notes due 2028

$195,582,000

100%

$195,582,000

$25,387

Guarantee of the 7.300% Notes due 2028

-

-

-

-(3)

7.280%

Notes due 2028

$195,100,000

100%

$195,100,000

$25,324

Guarantee of the 7.280% Notes due 2028

-

-

-

-(3)

7.625%

Notes due 2028

$187,789,000

100%

$187,789,000

$24,375

Guarantee of the 7.625% Notes due 2028

-

-

-

-(3)

6.550%

Notes due 2033

$342,347,000

100%

$342,347,000

$44,437

Guarantee of the 6.550% Notes due 2033

-

-

-

-(3)

8.450%

Notes due 2034

$194,866,000

100%

$194,866,000

$25,294

Guarantee of the 8.450% Notes due 2034

-

-

-

-(3)

6.200%

Notes due 2034

$984,222,000

100%

$984,222,000

$127,752

Guarantee of the 6.200% Notes due 2034

-

-

-

-(3)

6.400%

Notes due 2035

$973,196,000

100%

$973,196,000

$126,321

Guarantee of the 6.400% Notes due 2035

-

-

-

-(3)

8.150%

Notes due 2036

$239,786,000

100%

$239,786,000

$31,124

Guarantee of the 8.150% Notes due 2036

-

-

-

-(3)

6.150%

Notes due 2037

$321,934,000

100%

$321,934,000

$41,787

Guarantee of the 6.150% Notes due 2037

-

-

-

-(3)

6.650%

Notes due 2037

$1,234,237,000

100%

$1,234,237,000

$160,204

Guarantee of the 6.650% Notes due 2037

-

-

-

-(3)

6.750%

Notes due 2038

$141,229,000

100%

$141,229,000

$18,332

Guarantee of the 6.750% Notes due 2038

-

-

-

-(3)

7.850%

Notes due 2039

$111,283,000

100%

$111,283,000

$14,445

Guarantee of the 7.850% Notes due 2039

-

-

-

-(3)

6.900%

Notes due 2039

$236,418,000

100%

$236,418,000

$30,687

Guarantee of the 6.900% Notes due 2039

-

-

-

-(3)

6.150%

Notes due 2041

$631,871,000

100%

$631,871,000

$82,017

Guarantee of the 6.150% Notes due 2041

-

-

-

-(3)

5.400%

Notes due 2043

$683,836,000

100%

$683,836,000

$88,762

Guarantee of the 5.400% Notes due 2043

-

-

-

-(3)

4.750%

Notes due 2044

$588,724,000

100%

$588,724,000

$76,416

Guarantee of the 4.750% Notes due 2044

-

-

-

-(3)

4.950%

Notes due 2045

$399,301,000

100%

$399,301,000

$51,829

Guarantee of the 4.950% Notes due 2045

-

-

-

-(3)

7.750%

Notes due 2045

$324,985,000

100%

$324,985,000

$42,183

Guarantee of the 7.750% Notes due 2045

-

-

-

-(3)

4.750%

Notes due 2046

$399,892,000

100%

$399,892,000

$51,906

Guarantee of the 4.750% Notes due 2046

-

-

-

-(3)

7.900%

Notes due 2095

$93,955,000

100%

$93,955,000

$12,195

Guarantee of the 7.900% Notes due 2095

-

-

-

-(3)

8.250%

Notes due 2096

$77,418,000

100%

$77,418,000

$10,049

Guarantee of the 8.250% Notes due 2096

-

-

-

-(3)

Total

$14,098,439,000

N/A

$14,098,439,000

$1,829,977

  1. Estimated in accordance with Rule 457(f) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), solely for purposes of calculating the registration fee.
  2. Determined in accordance with Section 6(b) of the Securities Act at a rate equal to $129.80 per $1,000,000 of the proposed maximum aggregate offering price.
  3. Pursuant to Rule 457(n) under the Securities Act, no additional registration fee is payable with respect to the guarantee.

The registrant hereby amends this registration statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this registration statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with the provisions of section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or until the registration statement shall become effective on such date as the Securities and Exchange Commission, acting pursuant to section 8(a), may determine.

Table of Contents

The information in this prospectus may be changed. We may not complete the exchange offer and issue these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities, and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

SUBJECT TO CHANGE, DATED OCTOBER 7, 2019

PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS

TWDC ENTERPRISES 18 CORP.

Offer to Exchange

This is an offer by The Walt Disney Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer" or "Disney"), to exchange:

  1. up to $370,982,000 5.650% Notes due 2020 ("Original 5.650% 2020 Notes") for a like principal amount of 5.650% Notes due 2020, which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") ("Exchange 5.650% 2020 Notes");
  2. up to $863,324,000 4.500% Notes due 2021 ("Original 4.500% 2021 Notes") for a like principal amount of 4.500% Notes due 2021, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 4.500% 2021 Notes");
  3. up to $921,824,000 3.000% Notes due 2022 ("Original 3.000% 2022 Notes") for a like principal amount of 3.000% Notes due 2022, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 3.000% 2022 Notes");
  4. up to $198,404,000 8.875% Notes due 2023 ("Original 8.875% 2023 Notes") for a like principal amount of 8.875% Notes due 2023, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 8.875% 2023 Notes");
  5. up to $284,844,000 4.000% Notes due 2023 ("Original 4.000% 2023 Notes") for a like principal amount of 4.000% Notes due 2023, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 4.000% 2023 Notes");
  6. up to $186,329,000 7.750% Notes due January 2024 ("Original 7.750% January 2024 Notes") for a like principal amount of 7.750% Notes due January 2024, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 7.750% January 2024 Notes");
  7. up to $68,112,000 7.750% Notes due February 2024 ("Original 7.750% February 2024 Notes") for a like principal amount of 7.750% Notes due February 2024, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 7.750% February 2024 Notes");
  8. up to $192,745,000 9.500% Notes due 2024 ("Original 9.500% 2024 Notes") for a like principal amount of 9.500% Notes due 2024, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 9.500% 2024 Notes");
  9. up to $577,316,000 3.700% Notes due 2024 ("Original 3.700% 2024 Notes") for a like principal amount of 3.700% Notes due 2024, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 3.700% 2024 Notes");
  10. up to $186,242,000 8.500% Notes due 2025 ("Original 8.500% 2025 Notes") for a like principal amount of 8.500% Notes due 2025, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 8.500% 2025 Notes");
  11. up to $592,298,000 3.700% Notes due 2025 ("Original 3.700% 2025 Notes") for a like principal amount of 3.700% Notes due 2025, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 3.700% 2025 Notes");
  12. up to $238,084,000 7.700% Notes due 2025 ("Original 7.700% 2025 Notes") for a like principal amount of 7.700% Notes due 2025, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 7.700% 2025 Notes");
  13. up to $229,499,000 7.430% Notes due 2026 ("Original 7.430% 2026 Notes") for a like principal amount of 7.430% Notes due 2026, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 7.430% 2026 Notes");
  14. up to $436,340,000 3.375% Notes due 2026 ("Original 3.375% 2026 Notes") for a like principal amount of 3.375% Notes due 2026, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 3.375% 2026 Notes");
  15. up to $194,125,000 7.125% Notes due 2028 ("Original 7.125% 2028 Notes") for a like principal amount of 7.125% Notes due 2028, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 7.125% 2028 Notes");
  16. up to $195,582,000 7.300% Notes due 2028 ("Original 7.300% 2028 Notes") for a like principal amount of 7.300% Notes due 2028, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 7.300% 2028 Notes");
  17. up to $195,100,000 7.280% Notes due 2028 ("Original 7.280% 2028 Notes") for a like principal amount of 7.280% Notes due 2028, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 7.280% 2028 Notes");
  18. up to $187,789,000 7.625% Notes due 2028 ("Original 7.625% 2028 Notes") for a like principal amount of 7.625% Notes due 2028, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 7.625% 2028 Notes");
  19. up to $342,347,000 6.550% Notes due 2033 ("Original 6.550% 2033 Notes") for a like principal amount of 6.550% Notes due 2033, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 6.550% 2033 Notes");
  20. up to $194,866,000 8.450% Notes due 2034 ("Original 8.450% 2034 Notes") for a like principal amount of 8.450% Notes due 2034, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 8.450% 2034 Notes");
  21. up to $984,222,000 6.200% Notes due 2034 ("Original 6.200% 2034 Notes") for a like principal amount of 6.200% Notes due 2034, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 6.200% 2034 Notes");
  22. up to $973,196,000 6.400% Notes due 2035 ("Original 6.400% 2035 Notes") for a like principal amount of 6.400% Notes due 2035, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 6.400% 2035 Notes");
  23. up to $239,786,000 8.150% Notes due 2036 ("Original 8.150% 2036 Notes") for a like principal amount of 8.150% Notes due 2036, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 8.150% 2036 Notes");
  24. up to $321,934,000 6.150% Notes due 2037 ("Original 6.150% 2037 Notes") for a like principal amount of 6.150% Notes due 2037, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 6.150% 2037 Notes");
  25. up to $1,234,237,000 6.650% Notes due 2037 ("Original 6.650% 2037 Notes") for a like principal amount of 6.650% Notes due 2037, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 6.650% 2037 Notes");
  26. up to $141,229,000 6.750% Notes due 2038 ("Original 6.750% 2038 Notes") for a like principal amount of 6.750% Notes due 2038, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 6.750% 2038 Notes");
  27. up to $111,283,000 7.850% Notes due 2039 ("Original 7.850% 2039 Notes") for a like principal amount of 7.850% Notes due 2039, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 7.850% 2039 Notes");
  28. up to $236,418,000 6.900% Notes due 2039 ("Original 6.900% 2039 Notes") for a like principal amount of 6.900% Notes due 2039, which have been registered under the Securities Act ("Exchange 6.900% 2039 Notes");
  29. up to $631,871,000 6.150% Notes due 2041 ("Original 6.150% 2041 Notes") for a like principal amount of 6.150% Notes due 2041, which have been registered under the

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 21:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:32pSECURITIES REGISTRATION : Business Combination
PU
05:45aWALT DISNEY : Dutch Get Sneak Preview of Disney's New Streaming Service
DJ
10/04WALT DISNEY : Disney Aspire Marks an Incredible Life-Changing First Year
PU
10/04WALT DISNEY : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Walt Disney..
PR
10/04WALT DISNEY : Disney Store at Target "Shop-in-Shop" Launches Online and in 25 Ta..
PR
10/04WALT DISNEY : Star Wars and Frozen Fans Around the World Celebrate Unprecedented..
BU
10/03WALT DISNEY : Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger Honored with Save the Children's ..
PU
10/03WALT DISNEY : Disney Conservation Fund Awards $6 Million in Grants to Support Wi..
PU
10/03WALT DISNEY : Amazon, Disney Fight Over Ad Revenue From Apps on Fire TV
DJ
10/02WALT DISNEY : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 426 M
EBIT 2019 14 314 M
Net income 2019 10 466 M
Debt 2019 39 519 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,95x
EV / Sales2020 3,26x
Capitalization 235 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 152,65  $
Last Close Price 130,90  $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Mark G. Parker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)18.81%234 756
COMCAST CORPORATION31.31%204 888
CBS CORPORATION-10.70%15 193
RTL GROUP-8.87%7 390
ITV PLC-1.40%6 192
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-21.73%5 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group