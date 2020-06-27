Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Some Disneyland workers protest reopening plans amid pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 06:11pm EDT
Disney cast members stage a car caravan outside Disneyland California, calling for higher safety standards for Disneyland to reopen

Workers at California's Disneyland Resort protested from their cars on Saturday, arguing that the Walt Disney Co has not agreed to adequate protections for employees when the destination reopens to the public amid a pandemic.

The company had planned to welcome guests back to Disneyland and neighboring California Adventure starting July 17 but delayed the restart date indefinitely.

Disney said this week that it would set a new opening date after the state issues guidelines on how theme parks can return to business safely amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, about 200 cars formed a caravan outside the resort in the protest staged by the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions, a group of 11 unions that represent 17,000 Disneyland workers.

The unions have called on the company to commit to providing onsite testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"When Disney does reopen, we want it to be as safe as possible for cast members, for the guests, and for the families that cast members have to go back to," said Maria Hernandez, a union member who attended the rally.

Disney said in a Saturday statement that it has reached agreements on coronavirus protections with 20 union affiliates that include additional sick pay, face coverings for guests and cast members, and reduced park capacity.

In a letter to unions earlier this week, a Disney representative said existing COVID-19 testing was not recommended by U.S. health authorities for routine screening.

Instead, health officials recommend focusing on physical distancing, face coverings, hand washing and sanitization, the letter said.

Disney began shutting its theme parks in January as the coronavirus spread. It has reopened parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong to a limited number of guests. The company plans to open Walt Disney World in Florida on July 11.

(Reporting by Mike Blake in Anaheim, California; Writing by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
06/27Some Disneyland workers protest reopening plans amid pandemic
RE
06/27Disney Postpones 'Mulan,' Leaving Hollywood Without Major Releases Until Augu..
DJ
06/27WALT DISNEY : Disney's ‘Mulan' to Open in Theaters on August 21, 2020
BU
06/26Disney Moves 'Mulan' to Aug. 21 From July 24
DJ
06/26WELLS FARGO, APPLE, WALT DISNEY : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
06/26Communications Services Down Amid Reopening Delay Fears -- Communications Ser..
DJ
06/26Warner Now Plans to Open 'Tenet' on Aug. 12 -Variety
DJ
06/25Banks in focus as Wall Street snaps back
RE
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 153 M - -
Net income 2020 -139 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -69 490x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 123,42 $
Last Close Price 109,10 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-24.57%197 064
COMCAST CORPORATION-14.05%176 405
VIACOMCBS INC.-45.27%13 841
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-33.26%10 147
FORMULA ONE GROUP-32.88%7 087
RTL GROUP S.A.-36.02%4 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group