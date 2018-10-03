Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Some Tesla directors proposed James Murdoch to succeed Musk as chairman - NYT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:55am CEST
BSkyB chairman James Murdoch speaks at the BSkyB Annual General Meeting at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in central London

(Reuters) - Some Tesla directors have proposed that James Murdoch, fellow board member at the electric carmaker and chief executive officer of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, succeed Elon Musk as its chairman, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the board's discussions.

Murdoch hasn't volunteered for the post nor has he discussed it with any other director, the newspaper reported.

The board has not engaged in any "serious" discussions of who should be the chairman, the paper said, citing a source close to the selection process.

The New York Times also said Musk had threatened to resign, in a phone call with directors, if the board insisted that he and the company enter into a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, the next day, Tesla's attorneys were back at the SEC requesting them for a second chance, this time with Musk's 'grudging approval', the paper said.

Tesla and Musk reached a settlement with regulators on Saturday, where they agreed to pay $20 million each to financial regulators and the billionaire will step down as chairman but remain as CEO.

Reuters couldn't reach out to Murdoch for comment. Tesla and Twenty-First Century Fox were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA -3.12% 301.02 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.74% 46.55 Delayed Quote.34.81%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.22% 117.66 Delayed Quote.9.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
07:55aSome Tesla directors proposed James Murdoch to succeed Musk as chairman - NYT
RE
02:13aWALT DISNEY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/02Sinclair Chief Says Partner Needed to Buy All Fox Sports Networks From Disney..
DJ
10/02WALT DISNEY : The Disney Conservation Fund Awards $5 Million to Conservation Org..
PU
10/02TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : 21st Century Fox Spinoff Names Leadership in Newly Fo..
DJ
10/02TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : New Fox Picks Ad-Sales Chief
DJ
10/01Gary Newman in talks to lead Fox Broadcasting post-Disney deal - Variety
RE
10/01TWENTY FIRST CENTURY FOX : Marianne Gambelli To Take Big Ad Sales Role At the Ne..
DJ
09/27Comcast to stop buying Sky shares in the market
RE
09/27TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Twenty-First Century Fox and The Walt Dis..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02INTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
10/02DISNEY, STREAMING AND THE SKY SALE : A Positive For The Stock 
10/02Turmoil In Italy Spooks Markets (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/02NETFLIX PREVIEW : What I Fear Most 
10/02WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Turmoil In Rome Spooks Markets 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 876 M
EBIT 2018 14 803 M
Net income 2018 12 293 M
Debt 2018 25 818 M
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 14,45
P/E ratio 2019 15,90
EV / Sales 2018 3,41x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 175 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 118 $
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)9.44%172 877
COMCAST CORPORATION-10.86%162 750
SKY70.55%38 642
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.55%24 071
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE7.46%24 071
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP22.68%24 071
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.