Sources Say Disney Seeking WarnerMedia's Hulu Stake -Variety

--The Walt Disney is in talks with AT&T Inc. (T) about acquiring the 10% stake in Hulu owned by WarnerMedia, Variety reported Wednesday, citing "a knowledgeable source."

--Disney also is in the process of acquiring virtually all the media assets of 21st Century Fox. Fox holds a 30% stake in Hulu, the report said.

--AT&T wants to sell its Hulu stake as WarnerMedia is preparing to launch its own streaming service, the report said.

--Disney didn't respond for comment, and Hulu and AT&T declined to comment, the report said.

--News Corp, owner of Dow Jones Co. Inc, publisher of this newswire, shares common ownership with 21st Century Fox.

