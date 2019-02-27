Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
My previous session
    
News 


Sources Say Disney Seeking WarnerMedia's Hulu Stake -Variety

0
02/27/2019 | 06:59pm EST

--The Walt Disney is in talks with AT&T Inc. (T) about acquiring the 10% stake in Hulu owned by WarnerMedia, Variety reported Wednesday, citing "a knowledgeable source."

--Disney also is in the process of acquiring virtually all the media assets of 21st Century Fox. Fox holds a 30% stake in Hulu, the report said.

--AT&T wants to sell its Hulu stake as WarnerMedia is preparing to launch its own streaming service, the report said.

--Disney didn't respond for comment, and Hulu and AT&T declined to comment, the report said.

--News Corp, owner of Dow Jones Co. Inc, publisher of this newswire, shares common ownership with 21st Century Fox.

Full story: https://variety.com/2019/digital/news/disney-att-hulu-talks-acquire-stake-1203151292/

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX -0.93% 50.12 Delayed Quote.5.88%
AT&T -0.51% 31.06 Delayed Quote.9.08%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.63% 112.78 Delayed Quote.3.51%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 491 M
EBIT 2019 14 359 M
Net income 2019 10 700 M
Debt 2019 12 193 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 16,02
P/E ratio 2020 15,86
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Capitalization 169 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 126 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.51%169 203
COMCAST CORPORATION13.95%175 607
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.94%21 893
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.31%21 893
CBS CORPORATION15.44%18 821
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 564
