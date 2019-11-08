The Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is -2

Originals of note: "The Morning Show," starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; "For All Mankind"

Classic movies: none

TV to rewatch: none

Biggest asset: access to 900 million potential customers (Apple device owners)

Biggest risk: Apple won't be able to lean on a library of past TV and movie hits. No pressure, Jen and Reese! Apple's new shows are getting mixed reviews.

DISNEY+

Price: $6.99/mo

Launch: Nov. 12

Identity: Darth Vader meets Elsa

Portfolio overview: TV and movie programming from across Disney's brands, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, including originals and a deep library of animated classics

Total programming: 7,500 TV episodes, 500 movies

Subscriber target: 60 to 90 million by September 2024

Originals of note: Star Wars's "The Mandalorian," "High School Musical," "Lady and the Tramp" remake

TV to rewatch: 30 seasons of "The Simpsons"

Movie classics: "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," "Frozen," "Mary Poppins" and more

Biggest asset: built-in fan base for popular franchises

Biggest risk: Original programming doesn't meet superfan expectations.

PEACOCK

Price: Free for Comcast cable and broadband customers; subscription pricing not announced for non-cable customers.

Launch: April 2020

Identity: We are NOT the cable guy.

Portfolio overview: originals from NBC's best-known creators, plus a big library of classics

Total programming: over 15,000 hours

Subscriber target: None disclosed yet.

Originals of note: "Battlestar Galactica" reboot; "Brave New World" featuring Demi Moore; comedy from Jimmy Fallon

TV to rewatch: "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," "Cheers," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Movie classics: "ET," "Jaws," "Back to the Future"

Biggest asset: rich library of classic programming

Biggest risk: Being late to the game; motivating customers to drop Comcast's traditional cable service.

HBO MAX

Price: $14.99/mo

Launch: May 2020

Identity: It's not HBO. It's...HBO Max!

Portfolio overview: all HBO content; collection of programs and movies across Warner Bros. and cable networks including TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network

Total programming: 10,000 hours

Subscriber target: 75 to 90 million by end of 2025

Originals of note: "College Girls," a comedy from creator Mindy Kaling; "Strange Adventures," a DC superhero anthology from producer Greg Berlanti

TV to rewatch: "Friends," "The West Wing," "The Big Bang Theory"

Movie classics: "Casablanca," "When Harry Met Sally"

Biggest asset: the HBO brand

Biggest risk: Consumers may find the price too steep; will shows like "Big Bang Theory" and "Friends" fit easily under the HBO brand?

Incumbents

NETFLIX

Price: $12.99 for most popular tier

Launch: streaming since 2007

Identity: Catch me if you can.

Portfolio overview: With a vast library of TV shows and movies and a growing number of popular originals, Netflix doesn't want to replace one channel. It wants to replace them all.

Total programming: 1500 TV shows, 4000 movies

Subscribers: 158 million world-wide

Originals of note: "Stranger Things," "The Crown," "The Irishman"

TV to rewatch: "Breaking Bad," "Mad Men" and, coming soon, "Seinfeld"

Classic movies: "Rebel Without A Cause," "Rocky"

Biggest asset: A giant head start

Biggest risk: Lower cost rivals eating into its subscription base; programming costs rising.

HULU

Price: $5.99 with limited ads; $11.99 with no ads; $44.99 for 60+ live channels as well as ad-supported Hulu

Launch: 2008

Subscribers: 28.5 million paid subscribers; majority owner Disney projects 40 million to 60 million subscribers by fiscal 2024.

Identity: Disney after dark

Portfolio overview: Primarily adult dramas and comedies that are too risqué for family-friendly Disney+ or just aren't a good fit.

Total programming: more than 86,000 TV episodes and 2,000 movies

Originals of note: "The Handmaid's Tale," "Castle Rock," "Shrill," "The Act" and "Little Fires"

TV to rewatch: "This Is Us" "Lost," "ER," "Rick and Morty"

Movie classics: "Hoosiers," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Fatal Attraction"

Biggest asset: Only streaming service that offers live TV and on-demand all in one place.

Biggest risk: Its strategy gets muddled under Disney's control. It recently lost bidding wars to keep reruns of "Seinfeld" and "South Park."

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Price: $8.99/month, or included for those who pay $119/year for Amazon's Prime shipping service.

Launch: Streaming since 2011

Identity: Thank you for purchasing the book. Would you like to see the movie?

Portfolio overview: A growing slate of originals, plus a huge library of older shows and movies. The tech company's video offerings are like the rest of the site: labyrinthine.

Total programming: Amazon doesn't disclose this statistic. A Barclays 2016 report estimated Prime Video had over 18,000 movies and nearly 2000 episodes of TV shows.

Originals of note: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Jack Ryan"

Classic movies: "True Grit," "To Catch a Thief"

TV to rewatch: "Family Ties," "Roseanne"

Biggest asset: Amazon Prime has over 100 million members, a huge potential audience.

Biggest risk: Dabbling in entertainment when its competitors are going all out against each other.

CBS ALL ACCESS

Price: $5.99 (with limited commercials), $9.99 (commercial free); both include live stream of CBS network

Launch: 2014

Identity: This isn't your father's streaming service ... really!

Portfolio overview: a large library of current and older TV shows, a smattering of movies and a growing number of originals

Total programming: 12,000 TV episodes; currently 36 movies

Originals of note: "The Good Fight," "Star Trek: Voyager," "The Twilight Zone"

Classic movies: "An Officer and A Gentleman," The Graduate," "Moonstruck"

TV to rewatch: "The Brady Bunch," "Cheers," "Frasier," "I Love Lucy."

Biggest asset: experience, having been in the market for years

Biggest risk: Being able to keep pace with bigger competitors while also providing programming to Netflix and other streaming rivals.