The Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is -2

Originals of note: "The Morning Show," starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; "For All Mankind"
Classic movies: none
TV to rewatch: none
Biggest asset: access to 900 million potential customers (Apple device owners)
Biggest risk: Apple won't be able to lean on a library of past TV and movie hits. No pressure, Jen and Reese! Apple's new shows are getting mixed reviews.
DISNEY+
Price: $6.99/mo
Launch: Nov. 12
Identity: Darth Vader meets Elsa
Portfolio overview: TV and movie programming from across Disney's brands, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, including originals and a deep library of animated classics
Total programming: 7,500 TV episodes, 500 movies
Subscriber target: 60 to 90 million by September 2024
Originals of note: Star Wars's "The Mandalorian," "High School Musical," "Lady and the Tramp" remake
TV to rewatch: 30 seasons of "The Simpsons"
Movie classics: "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," "Frozen," "Mary Poppins" and more
Biggest asset: built-in fan base for popular franchises
Biggest risk: Original programming doesn't meet superfan expectations.
PEACOCK
Price: Free for Comcast cable and broadband customers; subscription pricing not announced for non-cable customers.
Launch: April 2020
Identity: We are NOT the cable guy.
Portfolio overview: originals from NBC's best-known creators, plus a big library of classics
Total programming: over 15,000 hours
Subscriber target: None disclosed yet.
Originals of note: "Battlestar Galactica" reboot; "Brave New World" featuring Demi Moore; comedy from Jimmy Fallon
TV to rewatch: "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," "Cheers," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Movie classics: "ET," "Jaws," "Back to the Future"
Biggest asset: rich library of classic programming
Biggest risk: Being late to the game; motivating customers to drop Comcast's traditional cable service.
HBO MAX
Price: $14.99/mo
Launch: May 2020
Identity: It's not HBO. It's...HBO Max!
Portfolio overview: all HBO content; collection of programs and movies across Warner Bros. and cable networks including TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network
Total programming: 10,000 hours
Subscriber target: 75 to 90 million by end of 2025
Originals of note: "College Girls," a comedy from creator Mindy Kaling; "Strange Adventures," a DC superhero anthology from producer Greg Berlanti
TV to rewatch: "Friends," "The West Wing," "The Big Bang Theory"
Movie classics: "Casablanca," "When Harry Met Sally"
Biggest asset: the HBO brand
Biggest risk: Consumers may find the price too steep; will shows like "Big Bang Theory" and "Friends" fit easily under the HBO brand?
Incumbents
NETFLIX
Price: $12.99 for most popular tier
Launch: streaming since 2007
Identity: Catch me if you can.
Portfolio overview: With a vast library of TV shows and movies and a growing number of popular originals, Netflix doesn't want to replace one channel. It wants to replace them all.
Total programming: 1500 TV shows, 4000 movies
Subscribers: 158 million world-wide
Originals of note: "Stranger Things," "The Crown," "The Irishman"
TV to rewatch: "Breaking Bad," "Mad Men" and, coming soon, "Seinfeld"
Classic movies: "Rebel Without A Cause," "Rocky"
Biggest asset: A giant head start
Biggest risk: Lower cost rivals eating into its subscription base; programming costs rising.
HULU
Price: $5.99 with limited ads; $11.99 with no ads; $44.99 for 60+ live channels as well as ad-supported Hulu
Launch: 2008
Subscribers: 28.5 million paid subscribers; majority owner Disney projects 40 million to 60 million subscribers by fiscal 2024.
Identity: Disney after dark
Portfolio overview: Primarily adult dramas and comedies that are too risqué for family-friendly Disney+ or just aren't a good fit.
Total programming: more than 86,000 TV episodes and 2,000 movies
Originals of note: "The Handmaid's Tale," "Castle Rock," "Shrill," "The Act" and "Little Fires"
TV to rewatch: "This Is Us" "Lost," "ER," "Rick and Morty"
Movie classics: "Hoosiers," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Fatal Attraction"
Biggest asset: Only streaming service that offers live TV and on-demand all in one place.
Biggest risk: Its strategy gets muddled under Disney's control. It recently lost bidding wars to keep reruns of "Seinfeld" and "South Park."
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Price: $8.99/month, or included for those who pay $119/year for Amazon's Prime shipping service.
Launch: Streaming since 2011
Identity: Thank you for purchasing the book. Would you like to see the movie?
Portfolio overview: A growing slate of originals, plus a huge library of older shows and movies. The tech company's video offerings are like the rest of the site: labyrinthine.
Total programming: Amazon doesn't disclose this statistic. A Barclays 2016 report estimated Prime Video had over 18,000 movies and nearly 2000 episodes of TV shows.
Originals of note: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Jack Ryan"
Classic movies: "True Grit," "To Catch a Thief"
TV to rewatch: "Family Ties," "Roseanne"
Biggest asset: Amazon Prime has over 100 million members, a huge potential audience.
Biggest risk: Dabbling in entertainment when its competitors are going all out against each other.
CBS ALL ACCESS
Price: $5.99 (with limited commercials), $9.99 (commercial free); both include live stream of CBS network
Launch: 2014
Identity: This isn't your father's streaming service ... really!
Portfolio overview: a large library of current and older TV shows, a smattering of movies and a growing number of originals
Total programming: 12,000 TV episodes; currently 36 movies
Originals of note: "The Good Fight," "Star Trek: Voyager," "The Twilight Zone"
Classic movies: "An Officer and A Gentleman," The Graduate," "Moonstruck"
TV to rewatch: "The Brady Bunch," "Cheers," "Frasier," "I Love Lucy."
Biggest asset: experience, having been in the market for years
Biggest risk: Being able to keep pace with bigger competitors while also providing programming to Netflix and other streaming rivals.