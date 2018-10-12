The Walt Disney Company : Donates $1 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Support Communities Impacted by Hurricane Michael

The Walt Disney Company today announced it is contributing $1 million to
aid in relief efforts across Florida’s Gulf Coast region and other areas
impacted by Hurricane Michael. The donation will support disaster
response and recovery efforts through the Florida Disaster Fund managed
by the Volunteer Florida Foundation.
“The families and communities impacted by this devastating hurricane
need our help as they begin to rebuild,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Through
today’s $1 million contribution, and other relief efforts in the weeks
and months ahead, we will stand with our Gulf Coast neighbors as they
recover from this tragic storm.”
In addition to Disney’s donation announced today, contributions from
Disney employees to eligible relief and recovery organizations will be
matched dollar for dollar by Disney Employee Matching Gifts: A Program
of The Walt Disney Company Foundation.
Disney works on an ongoing basis with numerous nonprofit organizations
on emergency preparedness efforts, including sharing lifesaving
information with families before and during emergencies, having supplies
prepositioned and at-the-ready to respond to natural disasters, and
providing resources to activate large-scale responses in the event of a
disaster.
ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a
diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four
business segments: Media Networks; Studio Entertainment; Parks,
Experiences and Consumer Products; and Direct-to-Consumer and
International. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of
$55.1 billion in its Fiscal Year 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005984/en/