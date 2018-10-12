The Walt Disney Company : Donates $1 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Support Communities Impacted by Hurricane Michael

The Walt Disney Company today announced it is contributing $1 million to aid in relief efforts across Florida’s Gulf Coast region and other areas impacted by Hurricane Michael. The donation will support disaster response and recovery efforts through the Florida Disaster Fund managed by the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

“The families and communities impacted by this devastating hurricane need our help as they begin to rebuild,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Through today’s $1 million contribution, and other relief efforts in the weeks and months ahead, we will stand with our Gulf Coast neighbors as they recover from this tragic storm.”

In addition to Disney’s donation announced today, contributions from Disney employees to eligible relief and recovery organizations will be matched dollar for dollar by Disney Employee Matching Gifts: A Program of The Walt Disney Company Foundation.

Disney works on an ongoing basis with numerous nonprofit organizations on emergency preparedness efforts, including sharing lifesaving information with families before and during emergencies, having supplies prepositioned and at-the-ready to respond to natural disasters, and providing resources to activate large-scale responses in the event of a disaster.

ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

