WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
ViacomCBS to launch new streaming platform: CNBC

02/06/2020 | 06:32pm EST
ViacomCBS headquarters in New York, New York

ViacomCBS is working on a streaming service that will build on CBS All Access, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ViacomCBS executives have not made a firm decision, but are considering a service with advertisements that will combine CBS All Access with Viacom's channels such as Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures, the report added.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

ViacomCBS will become the latest media company to throw its hat in the streaming ring after the launch of streaming services by Apple Inc and Walt Disney Co in November.

CBS and Viacom completed their merger in December, reuniting media mogul Sumner Redstone's U.S. entertainment empire.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 963 M
EBIT 2020 15 213 M
Net income 2020 8 436 M
Debt 2020 37 860 M
Yield 2020 1,32%
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,65x
EV / Sales2021 3,54x
Capitalization 258 B
