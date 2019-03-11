Log in
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/11 05:24:55 pm
113.955 USD   +0.13%
Walt Disney : 2019 Investor Day Webcast

03/11/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

The Walt Disney Company's 2019 Investor Day will be webcast live beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Please return here 5 minutes prior to the start time to ensure your connection.

The presentation will be archived.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Management believes certain statements in this presentation may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. Management does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by the Company, including restructuring or strategic initiatives (including capital investments or asset acquisitions or dispositions), as well as from developments beyond the Company's control, including:
  • changes in domestic and global economic conditions, competitive conditions and
  • consumer preferences;
  • adverse weather conditions or natural disasters;
  • health concerns;
  • international, political, or military developments; and
  • technological developments.
Such developments may affect entertainment, travel and leisure businesses generally and may, among other things, affect:
  • the performance of the Company's theatrical and home entertainment releases;
  • the advertising market for broadcast and cable television programming;
  • demand for our products and services;
  • expenses of providing medical and pension benefits;
  • income tax expense;
  • performance of some or all company businesses either directly or through their impact on those who distribute our products; and
  • completion of the pending transaction with 21st Century Fox.
Additional factors are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2018 under Item 1A, 'Risk Factors' and subsequent reports.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 21:29:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 491 M
EBIT 2019 14 359 M
Net income 2019 10 672 M
Debt 2019 12 193 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 16,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,90
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 170 B
Income Statement Evolution
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.79%169 665
COMCAST CORPORATION12.16%172 847
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.97%22 038
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE8.14%22 038
CBS CORPORATION12.10%18 279
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 372
