Walt Disney : Aladdin' Flies to Healthy Opening at the Box Office

05/27/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

By Erich Schwartzel

LOS ANGELES -- Walt Disney Co.'s "Aladdin" -- the latest in a series of live-action remakes of the company's beloved titles -- opened with a strong performance at the box office over the weekend, delivering a win for a studio strategy that has so far yielded rocky results.

The live-action version of the 1992 animated hit grossed an estimated $112.7 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

The story of a down-on-his-luck street urchin and the wisecracking genie who grants him three wishes, the original "Aladdin" collected $217 million in 1992 -- or about $472 million adjusted for inflation, according to Box Office Mojo.

Alongside "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast," it was among the most popular movies of the so-called Disney renaissance, when a string of animated hits in the 1980s and 1990s helped build the stable of franchises that still sell related books, costumes and toys today.

More recently, Disney has opted to mine those properties even further with live-action remakes, often with minor changes made to the story line or aesthetic.

Some -- like "Beauty and the Beast," "The Jungle Book" and "Alice in Wonderland" -- were massive hits, while others, such as this year's "Dumbo," have disappointed at the box office.

"Aladdin," like others based on those 1990s hits, appears on its way toward entering the hit column.

Fans of those original 1990s movies are "at the right age now to want to share it with their kids, and it has something to do with the affinity for those characters," said Cathleen Taff, Disney's head of distribution.

In July, a new version of "The Lion King" is expected to pull in massive audiences. Other remake titles on the Disney release calendar include "Mulan" and a "101 Dalmatians" feature titled "Cruella." Both are scheduled for release in 2020.

Two other new wide releases, both trying to counterprogram to "Aladdin's" family-friendly offering, opened to middling results. The evil-child horror movie "Brightburn" grossed $9.5 million while the high-schoolers-gone-wild comedy "Booksmart" collected $8.7 million.

Last week's No. 1 movie, "John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum," got $31 million for a successful two-week total of $107.6 million.

Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" continued its record-setting haul in third place, adding $22.3 million to its gargantuan total of $803.6 million. The Marvel Studios blockbuster is now about $100 million behind the world-wide total of the top-grossing movie of all time, James Cameron's "Avatar."

Write to Erich Schwartzel at erich.schwartzel@wsj.com

