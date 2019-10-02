Walt Disney : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

These shares were omitted from the reporting person's original Form 4, and also were omitted from two Forms 4 filed by the reporting person after her original Form 4 was filed.
On March 20, 2019 (the "Merger Effective Date"), pursuant to the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 20, 2018 ("Merger Agreement"), among Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ("21CF"), TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp. (formerly known as The Walt Disney Company) ("Old Disney"), The Walt Disney Company (formerly known as TWDC Holdco 613 Corp.) ("Disney") and certain subsidiaries of Disney, Disney acquired all of the outstanding shares of 21CF and Old Disney (the "Transaction"). Effective as of the effective time of the Disney Merger, which occurred at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on the Merger Effective Date (the "Disney Effective Time"), Disney changed its name to "The Walt Disney Company" and Old Disney changed its name to "TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp.".
Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, on the Merger Effective Date, certain shares of 21CF common stock were exchanged for 0.4517 shares of Disney common stock. The acquired shares reported in this Form 4/A were acquired pursuant to such exchange.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
Barra Mary T
500 S. BUENA VISTA STREET
X
BURBANK, CA 91521
Signatures
/s/ Jolene E. Negre, as attorney-in-fact
10/2/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
