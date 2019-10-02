Log in
Walt Disney : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

10/02/2019

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Barra Mary T

Walt Disney Co [ DIS ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

500 S. BUENA VISTA STREET

3/20/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BURBANK, CA 91521

3/21/2019

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Disney Common Stock

3/20/2019

J

72 (1)

A

(2)(3)

72

I

By Trust

77 (1)

(2)(3)

By

Disney Common Stock

3/20/2019

J

A

157

I

Spouse in

Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. These shares were omitted from the reporting person's original Form 4, and also were omitted from two Forms 4 filed by the reporting person after her original Form 4 was filed.
  2. On March 20, 2019 (the "Merger Effective Date"), pursuant to the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 20, 2018 ("Merger Agreement"), among Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ("21CF"), TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp. (formerly known as The Walt Disney Company) ("Old Disney"), The Walt Disney Company (formerly known as TWDC Holdco 613 Corp.) ("Disney") and certain subsidiaries of Disney, Disney acquired all of the outstanding shares of 21CF and Old Disney (the "Transaction"). Effective as of the effective time of the Disney Merger, which occurred at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on the Merger Effective Date (the "Disney Effective Time"), Disney changed its name to "The Walt Disney Company" and Old Disney changed its name to "TWDC Enterprises 18 Corp.".
  3. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, on the Merger Effective Date, certain shares of 21CF common stock were exchanged for 0.4517 shares of Disney common stock. The acquired shares reported in this Form 4/A were acquired pursuant to such exchange.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

Barra Mary T

500 S. BUENA VISTA STREET

X

BURBANK, CA 91521

Signatures

/s/ Jolene E. Negre, as attorney-in-fact

10/2/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 23:43:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 428 M
EBIT 2019 14 437 M
Net income 2019 10 506 M
Debt 2019 38 675 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,22x
Capitalization 233 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 152,65  $
Last Close Price 129,14  $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Mark G. Parker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)18.85%234 756
COMCAST CORPORATION30.75%204 888
CBS CORPORATION-8.12%15 193
RTL GROUP-5.74%7 390
ITV PLC1.08%6 192
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-20.59%5 657
