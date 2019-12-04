Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.88 Per Sha…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:30pm EST

BURBANK, Calif., December 4, 2019 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Board of Directors today announced a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.88 per share, payable January 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2019. The Company last paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.88 per share in July, bringing its total dividends for the fiscal year to $1.76 per share.

'This has been a monumental year for The Walt Disney Company, marked by the launch of our new streaming service Disney+ and the completion of our acquisition of 21st Century Fox,' said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. 'We are pleased to deliver another substantial dividend to shareholders as we continue to invest in the company's future.'

The Company also announced that it has scheduled its annual shareholders' meeting for Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks; Parks, Experiences and Products; Studio Entertainment; and Direct-to-Consumer and International. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $69.6 billion in its Fiscal Year 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of our views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. Management does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by the Company, including restructuring or strategic initiatives, as well as from developments beyond the Company's control including international, political, or military developments, health concerns, technological developments and changes in domestic and global economic conditions that may affect our businesses generally. Additional factors are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2019, including under Item 1A 'Risk Factors,' and in subsequent reports.

Media Contacts

Zenia Mucha
zenia.mucha@disney.com
818-560-5300

David Jefferson
david.j.jefferson@disney.com
818-560-4832

Investor Contact

Lowell Singer
lowell.singer@disney.com
818-560-6601

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 22:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:30pWALT DISNEY : Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.88 Per Sha…
PU
04:16pTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.88 Per Share
BU
09:32aWALT DISNEY : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Alibaba, Bank of..
PR
12/03WALT DISNEY : Cicely Tyson, Seth MacFarlane joining TV Hall of Fame
AQ
12/02Communications Services Down On Merger Doubts -- Communications Services Roun..
DJ
12/02The EU is not finished yet with Google
12/01Frozen 2' Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Box-Office Record
DJ
12/01WALT DISNEY : Protests Have Turned Hong Kong Disneyland Into a 'Ghost Town'
DJ
11/30AMAZON.COM, TIFFANY, WALT DISNEY : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
11/29AMAZON.COM, TIFFANY, WALT DISNEY : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 81 834 M
EBIT 2020 15 230 M
Net income 2020 8 558 M
Debt 2020 35 499 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
EV / Sales2021 3,60x
Capitalization 268 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 157,50  $
Last Close Price 148,58  $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Mark G. Parker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)37.36%267 800
COMCAST CORPORATION28.19%198 575
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP27.80%14 996
FORMULA ONE GROUP44.85%10 220
ITV PLC11.13%7 212
RTL GROUP-12.42%6 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group