WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Walt Disney : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

06/26/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 11-K

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal period ended December 31, 2018

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 [NO FEE REQUIRED]

For the transition period from to

Commission file number: 001-38842

  1. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:

Disney Savings and Investment Plan

  1. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

The Walt Disney Company

500 South Buena Vista Street, Burbank, California 91521

(818) 560-1000

The Walt Disney Company

23Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

99.1Report on Financial Statements for the Disney Savings and Investment Plan for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the trustees (or other persons who administer the employee benefit plan) have duly caused

this annual report to be signed by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Disney Savings and Investment Plan

(Name of Plan)

By: /s/ Christine M. McCarthy

(Christine M. McCarthy, Chairman of the Investment and

Administrative Committee, Senior Executive Vice President

and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company)

June 26, 2019

Burbank, California

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement on Form S8 (No. 333-128860) of The Walt Disney

Company of our report dated June 26, 2019 relating to the financial statements and supplemental schedule of the Disney Savings and

Investment Plan, which appears in this Form 11-K.

/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Los Angeles, CA

June 26, 2019

DISNEY SAVINGS AND INVESTMENT PLAN

REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 22:12:23 UTC
