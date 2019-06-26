Walt Disney : Annual Report of Employee Stock Plans

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 11-K
-
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal period ended December 31, 2018
OR
-
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 [NO FEE REQUIRED]
For the transition period from to
Commission file number: 001-38842
-
Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
Disney Savings and Investment Plan
-
Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:
The Walt Disney Company
500 South Buena Vista Street, Burbank, California 91521
(818) 560-1000
The Walt Disney Company
Index to Exhibits
Exhibit
Number Description
23Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
99.1Report on Financial Statements for the Disney Savings and Investment Plan for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the trustees (or other persons who administer the employee benefit plan) have duly caused
this annual report to be signed by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Disney Savings and Investment Plan
(Name of Plan)
By: /s/ Christine M. McCarthy
(Christine M. McCarthy, Chairman of the Investment and
Administrative Committee, Senior Executive Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company)
June 26, 2019
Burbank, California
Exhibit 23
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement on Form S‑8 (No. 333-128860) of The Walt Disney
Company of our report dated June 26, 2019 relating to the financial statements and supplemental schedule of the Disney Savings and
Investment Plan, which appears in this Form 11-K.
/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Los Angeles, CA
June 26, 2019
Exhibit 99.1
DISNEY SAVINGS AND INVESTMENT PLAN
REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2017
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
