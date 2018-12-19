Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Artists Create New Magic Through Classic Animation in ‘Mary Poppins Returns'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 07:25pm CET

The adventures of Mary Poppins continue with a new generation of Banks children in Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, which pays tribute to one of the 1964 film's most memorable sequences in a colorful marriage of live action and animation that takes viewers to the 'simply sensational standing-ovational Royal Doulton Music Hall' for a breathtaking musical number. Harking back to Mary Poppins' 'Jolly Holiday,' which saw Mary Poppins, chimney sweep Bert and her young charges leap into a chalk illustration drawn upon the sidewalks of London, in Mary Poppins Returns the beloved nanny leads the way to another unlikely world, one that exists within an exquisitely painted Royal Doulton china bowl found inside the house on Cherry Tree Lane. While new technology has enabled motion picture animation to advance markedly over the last 54 years, a team comprised of both seasoned and emerging animators came together to create this stunning two-dimensional world.

Animation Sequence Supervisor Jim Capobianco, a veteran of both Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, shares that he was considered the go-to '2-D guy' during his time at Pixar, where he counts among his credits the original story for Ratatouille, as well as two-dimensional projects that include the short Your Friend the Rat (from the home entertainment release of Ratatouille) and the credits for WALL•E. Some movie matchmaking brought together Capobianco and Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall, who saw the opportunity for an approach that would use traditional, hand-drawn animation to deliver something that retained the nostalgia of the 1964 film, but felt fresh and different from what had been done before.

'I think 2-D animation has a magical quality to it. It's so different from the rest of the movie in the sense that you're losing a dimension,' Capobianco says. To create a visual language to convey to audiences that they have journeyed to another world, the animation team drew upon the research skills that Pixar and Disney animators are known for. The team studied Royal Doulton china, 1930s-era English music halls and even penguins, as they designed an animated world in which Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the young Banks children could move within seamlessly.

The animation team consisted of both veteran animators who had worked on classics such as Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King-several of whom came out of retirement for the chance to be part of a brand-new movie featuring Mary Poppins-as well as younger artists who share Capobianco's commitment to keeping the world of 2-D animation alive. The process began just as it did in 1964, on paper, and continued for Capobianco in a fashion that transported him to an earlier time, as well.

'In the initial stages of developing the animation, I would bring the storyboards down to Disney and I would meet Rob there and pitch the sequence in the Hyperion Bungalow,' Capobianco recalls. Surrounded by Disney history, 'We would pin up the drawings and I would go through the sequence in the room to everybody, live,' he continues. With director Marshall, screenwriter David Magee and composer Marc Shaiman in the bungalow-and a piano on hand, as well-these review sessions would lead to spontaneous collaboration as the artwork inspired rewrites to the music and the script. 'It felt very much as close as we could possibly get to the Sherman brothers working with Walt and Don DaGradi and that whole team. In a way, we went back to the way the original was made, in that sense,' Capobianco shares.

Modern innovations intended to streamline the animation process created unexpected hurdles for the animators, who had to discover new ways to integrate their 'analog' style of animation into a digital world. 'We had to work out new pipelines,' says Capobianco, who compared the challenge to using a combustion engine in a world largely populated with electric cars. The animators were able to use digital technology to their advantage, however, to shift characters within a frame, or duplicate parts of the animation when necessary. 'There are a lot of characters and there's a lot going on, and today's technology does allow us to fill [the animation] out a little more,' Capobianco explains.

For the animators, it was both thrilling and a little daunting to bring classic animation to a modern motion picture. 'I think everybody was excited to be part of making another film that could stand with the original film,' says Capobianco, who believes that their trepidation fueled the quality of the animation they created for the new film-which honors the legacy of the original film and creates movie magic that will endure long after the wind changes.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
07:25pWALT DISNEY : Artists Create New Magic Through Classic Animation in ‘Mary ..
PU
08:48aCBS Shifts To Hunt for Next CEO -- WSJ
DJ
12:04aFormer Disney COO Tom Staggs Emerges as Top Candidate for CBS CEO Job -- 3rd ..
DJ
12/18Former Disney COO Tom Staggs Emerges as Top Candidate for CBS CEO Job -- 2nd ..
DJ
12/18Former Disney COO Tom Staggs Emerges as Top Candidate for CBS CEO Job -- Upda..
DJ
12/18Former Disney COO Tom Staggs Emerges as Top Candidate for CBS CEO Job
DJ
12/18WALT DISNEY : Netflix Nabs Ex-Disney Talent
DJ
12/17THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Executives to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Financ..
BU
12/17NETFLIX : Hires Former ABC Entertainment Boss, Stepping Up Rivalry
DJ
12/17WALT DISNEY : Moonbug Raises $145 Million In Funding For Kids' Programs
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 360 M
EBIT 2019 14 896 M
Net income 2019 10 743 M
Debt 2019 20 390 M
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 15,38
P/E ratio 2020 14,71
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.80%162 935
COMCAST CORPORATION-10.99%162 190
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP-1.87%21 049
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-9.26%21 049
CBS CORPORATION-21.69%17 302
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 339
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.