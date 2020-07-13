Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : At Disney, Masks Are Required but Ears Are Optional -- Overheard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

By Spencer Jakab

You can't ward off Covid-19 by wishing upon a star, but a mask will help.

To its credit, when it officially reopened its Magic Kingdom on Saturday, Walt Disney World went beyond a policy to "recommend and encourage" the face coverings as fellow Florida theme park Legoland has. They were mandatory for all guests 2 and over.

Even so, the decision to reopen the park highlights some stark international differences. On Sunday, Florida reported 15,300 new cases of Covid-19 -- a daily record for any state. On Monday, Hong Kong reported a multi-month high of 52, prompting its own Disneyland to close again. Note that it is no small city, with a population of around 7.5 million.

Those visiting Hong Kong Disneyland almost certainly came with their own masks, as they are nearly ubiquitous there. Many Americans eschew them and may not have had one when they showed up at the Orlando theme park. Disney World helpfully installed vending machines selling plain ones for $2 each at its gates -- a sensible move and a fair price.

But Disney wouldn't be Disney if it didn't see a merchandising opportunity too. It will sell you a four pack of cloth masks depicting characters such as Mickey Mouse for $19.99. One angle Disney missed, though, was combining a mask with mouse ears. At least one Etsy entrepreneur has filled that niche.

Write to Spencer Jakab at spencer.jakab@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETSY, INC. 1.95% 113.32 Delayed Quote.151.22%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.01% 119.3199 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
12:15pWALT DISNEY : At Disney, Masks Are Required but Ears Are Optional -- Overheard
DJ
12:01pWALT DISNEY : Disney Closing Hong Kong Property as Government Looks to Halt Viru..
DJ
11:23aDisney to shut Hong Kong Disneyland again as coronavirus cases rise
RE
10:39aSirius to Buy Scripps Podcast Unit for at Least $265 Million
DJ
07/12What Does Being an Ally Look Like? Companies Offer Training in Support of Bla..
DJ
07/12WALT DISNEY : ESPN Suspends Adrian Wojnarowski After Profane Email to U.S. Senat..
DJ
07/12WALT DISNEY : Disney World Reopens With Masks and Without Lines -- Update
DJ
07/12Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most ..
RE
07/12As COVID-19 cases surge in Florida, anti-mask activists hold protests, Disney..
RE
07/11Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 044 M - -
Net income 2020 -109 M - -
Net Debt 2020 43 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5 799x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 123,08 $
Last Close Price 119,34 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-17.49%215 560
COMCAST CORPORATION-9.92%184 894
VIACOMCBS INC.-45.37%14 231
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-30.00%10 583
FORMULA ONE GROUP-25.38%7 870
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD17.52%5 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group