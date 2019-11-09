Walt Disney : Can Kevin Mayer Deliver the Future of Disney? -2

In August, Mr. Mayer got a taste of the public-facing aspect of his new role when he appeared alongside a crew of "High School Musical" dancers at the annual D23 fan convention to hawk Disney+ subscriptions ahead of the service's launch.

He was part of a presentation to cheering fans that included Ewan McGregor confirming news he would return to the screen as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The canine stars of a live-action retelling of "The Lady and the Tramp" made an appearance. Mr. Mayer was there as the suit in the mix, sounding more like he was speaking at a board meeting than a fan club event.

"Never before has our content been as broadly, conveniently or permanently available as it will be on Disney+," he said.

Disney+ is appropriate for "consumers of all ages," Mr. Mayer added. "We have the brands that matter most."