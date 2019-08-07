Walt Disney Co. on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since August 2015 -- Data Talk

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is currently at $133.98, down $7.89 or 5.56%

-- Would be lowest close since June 3, 2019, when it closed at $132.47

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 20, 2015, when it fell 6.04%

-- On Tuesday, Disney reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 a share for the fiscal third-quarter ended June 29, down from $1.87 a year prior. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated adjusted earnings of $1.72 a share. The company's revenue increased to $20.2 billion, up from $15.2 billion a year earlier, but still fell short of Wall Street's estimate of $21.4 billion

-- Disney said it will offer in the US a bundle package of its three streaming services, Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu, for $12.99 a month--the price of Netflix's standard package

-- Currently down six of the past seven days

-- Down 6.31% month-to-date

-- Up 22.19% year-to-date

-- Up 17.55% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 8, 2018), when it closed at $113.98

-- Traded as low as $132.26; lowest intraday level since June 3, 2019, when it hit $131.49

-- Down 6.77% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell as much as 8.94%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Subtracted 53.5 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:38:27 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet