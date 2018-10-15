Walt Disney : Current report filing

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 15, 2018

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

500 South Buena Vista Street Burbank, California 91521

Item 8.01.

Other Events.

On October 15, 2018, The Walt Disney Company (the "Company") announced amendments to certain terms and conditions of TWDC Holco 613 Corp.'s ("New Disney") previously announced offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers") any and all outstanding notes (the "21CFA Notes") issued by 21st Century Fox America, Inc. ("21CFA"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ("21CF"), for up to $18,128,740,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by New Disney and cash, and the related consent solicitations (the "Consent Solicitations") being made by New Disney on behalf of 21CFA to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indentures governing the 21CFA Notes. The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated October 5, 2018 (the "Offering Memorandum") and related letter of transmittal, as amended on the date hereof, and are conditioned upon the closing of the Acquisition (as defined in the Offering Memorandum), which condition may not be waived by New Disney. The closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur in the first half of calendar year 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Cautionary Notes on Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "see", "will", "would", "target", similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the consummation of the Acquisition and the anticipated benefits thereof, expected timing of completion of the Exchange Offers and receipt of requisite consents in the Consent Solicitations. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, including the failure to consummate the Acquisition or to make any filing or take other action required to consummate such transaction in a timely matter or at all. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to the risk: (i) that the completion of the Acquisition may not occur on the anticipated terms and timing or at all, (ii) that the regulatory approvals required for completion of the Acquisition are not obtained, or that in order to obtain such regulatory approvals, conditions are imposed that adversely affect the anticipated benefits from the Acquisition or cause the parties to abandon the Acquisition, (iii) that a condition to closing of the Acquisition may not be satisfied (including, but not limited to, the receipt of legal opinions with respect to the treatment of certain aspects of the Acquisition under U.S. and Australian tax laws), (iv) that the anticipated tax treatment of the Acquisition is not obtained, (v) that potential litigation relating to the Acquisition is instituted against 21CF, the Company, New Disney or their respective directors, (vi) of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of New Disney's operations after the consummation of the Acquisition and on the other conditions to the completion of the Acquisition, and (vii) of adverse legal and regulatory developments or determinations or adverse changes in, or interpretations of, U.S., Australian or other foreign laws, rules or regulations, including tax laws, rules and regulations, that could delay or prevent completion of the Acquisition or cause the terms of the Acquisition to be modified, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

Additional factors are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017 under Item 1A, "Risk Factors", in the Company's Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 30, 2017 under Item 1A, "Risk Factors", in the Company's Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 under Item 1A, "Risk Factors", and in subsequent reports.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit Description Number 99.1 Press Release, dated October 15, 2018, issued by The Walt Disney Company.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

By:/s/ Roger J. Patterson

Name:Roger J. Patterson

Title: Associate General Counsel

Registered In-House Counsel

Date: October 15, 2018

Exhibit 99.1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO TERMS OF EXCHANGE OFFERS AND CONSENT SOLICITATIONS FOR

21ST CENTURY FOX AMERICA, INC. NOTES

BURBANK, Calif., October 15, 2018 -- The Walt Disney Company ("TWDC") (NYSE: DIS) announced today amendments to certain terms and conditions of the previously announced (i) offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers") any and all outstanding notes (the "21CFA Notes") issued by 21st Century Fox America, Inc. ("21CFA") for up to $18,128,740,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by TWDC Holdco 613 Corp. ("New Disney", and such new notes, the "New Disney Notes") and cash and (ii) related consent solicitations (the "Consent Solicitations") being made by New Disney on behalf of 21CFA to adopt certain proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indentures governing the 21CFA Notes (the "21CFA Indentures").

New Disney has amended the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations to provide potential additional flexibility to holders of 21CFA Notes, as follows:

If New Disney has received at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 19, 2018 (as the same may be extended, the "Early Tender Date"), the requisite number of consents to adopt the Proposed Amendments with respect to all three 21CFA Indentures, then:

(1) tenders of 21CFA Notes made pursuant to the Exchange Offers (but not consents delivered pursuant to the Consent Solicitations) may be validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date (instead of no withdrawals being permitted after the Early Tender Date except as required by law, as originally proposed); and

(2) the exchange consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of 21CFA Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date will equal $1,000 principal amount of New Disney Notes of the applicable series (instead of $970 principal amount of New Disney Notes of the applicable series, as originally proposed).

As originally proposed, only holders who tender and do not validly withdraw 21CFA Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Date will be eligible to receive the $1.00 cash portion of the Early Tender Premium (as defined in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated October 5, 2018 (as amended by a supplement dated October 15, 2018, the "offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement")) for each $1,000 principal amount of 21CFA Notes. On the settlement date for the Exchange Offers, such cash payment will be paid to such tendering holders, even if on such date such person is no longer the beneficial owner of such 21CFA Notes.

Except as described in this press release, the terms of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations remain as previously announced. The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement and the related letter of transmittal (as amended by a supplement dated October 15, 2018, the "letter of transmittal"), and are conditioned upon the closing of TWDC's acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ("21CF"), which condition may not be waived by New Disney, and certain other conditions that may be waived by New Disney.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will expire at 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on November 5, 2018 (as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The settlement date for the Exchange Offers is expected to occur promptly after the Expiration Date and is expected to occur on or about the closing date of the Acquisition. The closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur in the first half of calendar year 2019.

Documents relating to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will only be distributed to eligible holders of 21CFA Notes who complete and return an eligibility form confirming that they are either a "qualified institutional buyer" under Rule 144A or not a "U.S. person" and outside the United States under Regulation S for purposes of applicable securities laws. The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are described in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement and letter of transmittal, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the exchange agent and information agent in connection with the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, at (866) 470-3900 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers). The eligibility form is available electronically at:http://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/disney.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made solely pursuant to the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement and letter of transmittal and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as are permitted under applicable law.

The New Disney Notes offered in the Exchange Offers have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws. Therefore, the New Disney Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any applicable state securities laws.