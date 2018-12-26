Walt Disney : Current report filing

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): December 19, 2018

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

Item 8.01

Other Events

In anticipation of the planned acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (the "Acquisition") pursuant to an Amended and RestatedAgreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 20, 2018, The Walt Disney Company (the "Company"), on December 19, 2018 replaced its existing $6 billion 364-Day Credit Agreement dated as of March 9, 2018 and scheduled to expire on March 8, 2019 with a new $6 billion 364-Day Credit Agreement (the "364-Day Credit Agreement"), amended its existing $4 billion Five-Year Credit Agreement dated as of March 9, 2018 (the "$4 Billion Five-Year Credit Agreement") and amended its existing $2.25 billion Five-Year Credit Agreement dated as of March 11, 2016 (the "$2.25 Billion Five-Year Credit Agreement"), each of which supports the Company's commercial paper borrowings and is available for other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company is merging into a wholly-owned subsidiary of TWDC Holdco 613 Corp., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("New Disney"), and Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ("21CF") will merge into a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of New Disney. Accordingly, following the Acquisition, the Company and 21CF each will be a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of New Disney.

The new 364-Day Credit Agreement will expire on March 6, 2020. The new 364-Day Credit Agreement includes a guarantee by New Disney of the Company's payment obligations effective upon the consummation of the Acquisition. Under the new 364-Day Credit Agreement, as with the former facility, the Company has the option to extend the maturity date of all or a portion of advances outstanding at the time of maturity for one year. In addition, the provisions of the new facility, including representations, warranties, covenants and events of default, are substantially similar to the provisions of the former facility, modified to reflect the guarantee from New Disney and New Disney's status as the parent of the Company and 21CF upon the consummation of the Acquisition.

The amendment to the $4 Billion Five-Year Credit Agreement and the amendment to the $2.25 Billion Five-Year Credit Agreement, in each case, amend the agreements to include a guarantee from New Disney of the Company's payment obligations effective upon the consummation of the Acquisition and amend certain provisions, including representations, warranties, covenants and events of default to reflect the guarantee from New Disney and New Disney's status as the parent of the Company and 21CF upon the consummation of the Acquisition. The $4 Billion Five-Year Credit Agreement will expire on March 9, 2023. The $2.25 Billion Five-Year Credit Agreement will expire on March 11, 2021.

Under the new 364-Day Credit Agreement, the amended $4 Billion Five-Year Credit Agreement and the amended $2.25 Billion Five-Year

Credit Agreement, as with the respective former facilities, the Company has the option to borrow at LIBOR-based rates (or a similar rate if LIBOR is unavailable) plus a spread, subject to a cap and a floor that vary with the Company's debt rating, depending on the credit default swap spread applicable to the Company's senior, unsecured, non-credit enhanced long-term debt. The new facility and the amended facilities, as with the former facilities, contain only one financial covenant, relating to interest coverage, and specifically excludes certain entities, including Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disney Resort, from any representations, covenants or events of default.

Copies of the new 364-Day Credit Agreement, the First Amendment to the $6 Billion Five-Year Credit Agreement and the Second Amendment to the $2.25 Billion Five-Year Credit Agreement are filed herewith as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2 and 10.3, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit 10.1 364-Day Credit Agreement dated as of December 19, 2018 10.2 First Amendment dated as of December 19, 2018 to the Five-Year Credit Agreement dated as of March 9, 2018 10.3 Second Amendment dated as of December 19, 2018 to the Five-Year Credit Agreement dated as of March 11, 2016 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The Walt Disney Company

By: /s/ Roger J. Patterson

Roger J. Patterson

Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

Registered In-House Counsel

Dated: December 26, 2018

Exhibit 10.1

EXECUTION VERSION

364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT

dated as of December 19, 2018,

among

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

(TO BE RENAMED AS TWDC ENTERPRISES 18 CORP.),

as Borrower,

TWDC HOLDCO 613 CORP.

(TO BE RENAMED AS THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY),

as Guarantor,

The LENDERS Party Hereto

and

CITIBANK, N.A., as Designated Agent

CITIBANK, N.A. and JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,

as Co-Administrative Agents

CITIBANK, N.A.,

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP. and DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES INC.,

as Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Book Managers

BNP PARIBAS and DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES INC.,

as Co-Syndication Agents

CREDIT SUISSE AG, CAYMAN ISLANDS BRANCH,

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA,

HSBC BANK USA, N.A.,

MIZUHO BANK, LTD.,

MORGAN STANLEY MUFG LOAN PARTNERS, LLC,

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA,

SOCIETE GENERALE,

SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION,

SUNTRUST BANK,

TD SECURITIES (USA) LLC, and U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as Co-Documentation Agents

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD., NEW YORK BRANCH,

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A., NEW YORK BRANCH,

BANK OF CHINA, LOS ANGELES BRANCH,

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD., NEW YORK BRANCH,

ING BANK N.V., DUBLIN BRANCH, and

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, as Managing Agents

[CS&M Ref No. 6701-824]