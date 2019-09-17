Walt Disney : Current report filing

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 17, 2019 THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-38842 83-0940635 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) 500 South Buena Vista Street Burbank, California 91521 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (818) 560-1000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Name of each exchange
Symbol(s) on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value DIS New York Stock Exchange

Item 8.01 Other Events. On September 17, 2019, The Walt Disney Company ("Disney") issued a press release announcing the early results of its previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") by Disney and its indirect subsidiary, 21st Century Fox America, Inc. ("21CFA"), to purchase certain outstanding notes of Disney, subject to a maximum aggregate purchase price (including principal and premium, but excluding accrued interest) of $1,750,000,000 (subsequently increased to $4,000,000,000), and any and all outstanding debt securities of 21CFA. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. On September 17, 2019, Disney also issued a press release announcing the pricing information for the Tender Offers. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference. This Current Report on Form 8-K is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, with respect to any securities. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit Description of Exhibit Number Press Release, dated September 17, 2019 Press Release, dated September 17, 2019 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL Document)

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY By: /s/ Jolene E. Negre Name: Jolene E. Negre Title: Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary Date: September 17, 2019

Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFERS BY THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY AND 21ST CENTURY FOX AMERICA, INC. AND UPSIZING OF TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES OF THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY BURBANK, Calif., September 17, 2019 - The Walt Disney Company ("Disney") (NYSE: DIS) announced today the early results of the previously announced cash tender offers (each, a "Tender Offer") of Disney and its indirect subsidiary, 21st Century Fox America, Inc. ("21CFA"), to purchase outstanding notes of Disney listed in the table below (the "Disney Notes"), subject to the Maximum Disney Tender Cap (as defined below) and in the order of priority shown in the table below, and any and all outstanding debt securities of 21CFA (the "21CFA Notes" and together with the Disney Notes, the "Tender Notes" and each a "Series" of Tender Notes). Disney further announced that it has increased the maximum aggregate purchase price (including principal and premium, but excluding accrued interest) of the Disney Notes that it intends to purchase in the Tender Offers from $1,750,000,000 to $4,000,000,000 (the "Maximum Disney Tender Cap"). The Withdrawal Deadline has passed, and Tender Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offers may no longer be withdrawn, except in the limited circumstances described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below). As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 16, 2019 (the "Early Tender Deadline"), approximately $4,270,376,000 aggregate principal amount of Disney Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and approximately $257,263,000 aggregate principal amount of 21CFA Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The table below identifies the principal amount of each Series validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Disney Notes CUSIP Principal Amount Acceptance Principal Amount Issuer Notes Outstanding Prior to the Priority Number Tender Offers Level Tendered(1) Disney 8.250% Notes due 2096 254687FE1 U25497BN4 $ 93,881,000 1 $ 16,463,000 Disney 7.900% Notes due 2095 254687FC5 U25497BM6 $ 114,658,000 2 $ 20,703,000 Disney 7.750% Notes due 2045 254687EY8 U25497BK0 $ 589,505,000 3 $ 264,520,000 Disney 6.150% Notes due 2041 254687EQ5 U25497BF1 $ 1,488,657,000 4 $ 856,786,000 Disney 8.150% Notes due 2036 254687EC6 U25497AZ8 $ 299,003,000 5 $ 59,217,000 Disney 7.850% Notes due 2039 254687EL6 U25497BD6 $ 297,134,000 6 $ 185,851,000 Disney 6.750% Notes due 2038 254687EJ1 U25497BC8 $ 234,684,000 7 $ 93,455,000 Disney 6.900% Notes due 2039 254687EN2 U25497BE4 $ 588,117,000 8 $ 351,699,000 Disney 6.150% Notes due 2037 254687EE2 U25497BA2 $ 990,309,000 9 $ 668,375,000 Disney 6.400% Notes due 2035 254687EA0 U25497AY1 $ 1,115,433,000 10 $ 602,014,000 Disney 6.650% Notes due 2037 254687EG7 U25497BB0 $ 1,234,237,000 11 $ 725,619,000 Disney 5.400% Notes due 2043 254687ES1 U25497BG9 $ 683,836,000 12 $ 346,023,000 Disney 8.450% Notes due 2034 254687DW3 U25497AW5 $ 194,866,000 13 $ 79,651,000 As of the Early Tender Deadline. The 21CFA Notes CUSIP Principal Amount Principal Issuer Notes Outstanding Prior to the Amount Number Tender Offers Tendered(1) 21CFA 5.650% Senior Notes due 2020 90131HAP0 652482BV1 $ 29,018,000 $ 5,557,000 21CFA 4.500% Senior Notes due 2021 90131HAQ8 $ 136,676,000 $ 87,098,000 21CFA 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022 90131HAR6 $ 78,176,000 $ 41,716,000 21CFA 8.875% Senior Debentures due 2023 90131HAS4 $ 51,596,000 $ 8,018,000

CUSIP Principal Amount Principal Amount Issuer Notes Outstanding Prior to the Number Tender Offers Tendered(1) 21CFA 4.000% Senior Notes due 2023 90131HAA3 $ 15,156,000 $ 3,919,000 21CFA 7.750% Senior Debentures due January 2024 90131HAT2 652478AR9 $ 13,671,000 $ 1,112,000 21CFA 7.750% Senior Debentures due February 2024 90131HAU9 652478AU2 $ 21,888,000 $ 189,000 21CFA 9.500% Senior Debentures due 2024 90131HAV7 $ 7,255,000 $ 97,000 21CFA 3.700% Senior Notes due 2024 90131HAE5 90131HAC9 U88803AA6 $ 22,684,000 $ 14,497,000 21CFA 8.500% Senior Debentures due 2025 90131HAW5 $ 13,758,000 $ 1,486,000 21CFA 3.700% Senior Notes due 2025 90131HBW4 $ 7,702,000 $ 3,878,000 21CFA 7.700% Senior Debentures due 2025 90131HAX3 $ 11,916,000 $ 3,500,000 21CFA 7.430% Senior Debentures due 2026 90131HAY1 $ 10,501,000 $ 4,533,000 21CFA 3.375% Senior Notes due 2026 90131HCB9 90131HCA1 U88803AF5 $ 13,660,000 $ 11,788,000 21CFA 7.125% Senior Debentures due 2028 90131HAZ8 $ 5,875,000 $ 576,000 21CFA 7.300% Senior Debentures due 2028 90131HBA2 $ 4,418,000 $ 409,000 21CFA 7.280% Senior Debentures due 2028 90131HBB0 $ 4,900,000 $ 330,000 21CFA 7.625% Senior Debentures due 2028 90131HBC8 $ 12,211,000 $ 1,558,000 21CFA 6.550% Senior Notes due 2033 90131HBD6 $ 7,653,000 $ 1,530,000 21CFA 8.450% Senior Debentures due 2034 90131HBE4 $ 5,134,000 $ 197,000 21CFA 6.200% Senior Notes due 2034 90131HBF1 652482BH2 $ 15,778,000 $ 13,397,000 21CFA 6.400% Senior Notes due 2035 90131HBG9 90131HBH7 U65249AM3 $ 34,567,000 $ 6,276,000 21CFA 8.150% Senior Debentures due 2036 90131HBJ3 $ 997,000 $ 349,000 21CFA 6.150% Senior Notes due 2037 90131HBK0 $ 9,691,000 $ 7,465,000 21CFA 6.650% Senior Notes due 2037 90131HBL8 $ 15,763,000 $ 4,492,000 21CFA 6.750% Senior Debentures due 2038 90131HBM6 $ 14,056,000 $ 2,503,000 21CFA 7.850% Senior Notes due 2039 90131HBN4 $ 2,866,000 $ 30,000 21CFA 6.900% Senior Notes due 2039 90131HBP9 $ 11,883,000 $ 191,000 21CFA 6.150% Senior Notes due 2041 90131HBQ7 $ 11,343,000 $ 10,067,000 21CFA 5.400% Senior Notes due 2043 90131HAB1 $ 16,164,000 $ 9,502,000 21CFA 4.750% Senior Notes due 2044 90131HAH8 90131HAF2 U88803AB4 $ 11,276,000 $ 4,398,000 21CFA 4.950% Senior Notes due 2045 90131HBZ7 $ 699,000 $ 585,000 21CFA 7.750% Senior Debentures due 2045 90131HBR5 $ 10,495,000 $ 1,618,000 21CFA 4.750% Senior Notes due 2046 90131HCD5 $ 108,000 $ 25,000 21CFA 7.900% Senior Debentures due 2095 90131HBS3 $ 35,342,000 $ 357,000 21CFA 8.250% Senior Debentures due 2096 90131HBT1 $ 6,119,000 $ 4,020,000 As of the Early Tender Deadline. The Tender Offers are intended to help manage Disney's debt maturity profile, opportunistically prefund existing maturities and manage Disney's overall cost of borrowing. The Disney Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Deadline have a weighted average coupon of 6.545% and are notes that were previously issued by Disney in exchange for outstanding notes issued by 21CFA. The 21CFA Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Deadline have a weighted average coupon of 4.922% and are notes that remained outstanding following the exchange offers completed in connection with Disney's acquisition of TFCF Corporation (formerly known as Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.), the parent company of 21CFA. The amount of each Series accepted for purchase will be determined pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers as described in a separate Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase dated September 3, 2019 (as amended by this press release and as it may be further amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase") and related Letter of

