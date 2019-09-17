Walt Disney : Current report filing

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 17, 2019
Item 8.01
Other Events.
On September 17, 2019, The Walt Disney Company ("Disney") issued a press release announcing the early results of its previously announced cash tender offers (the "Tender Offers") by Disney and its indirect subsidiary, 21st Century Fox America, Inc. ("21CFA"), to purchase certain outstanding notes of Disney, subject to a maximum aggregate purchase price (including principal and premium, but excluding accrued interest) of $1,750,000,000 (subsequently increased to $4,000,000,000), and any and all outstanding debt securities of 21CFA. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
On September 17, 2019, Disney also issued a press release announcing the pricing information for the Tender Offers. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.
This Current Report on Form 8-K is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, with respect to any securities.
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFERS BY THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY AND 21ST
CENTURY FOX AMERICA, INC. AND UPSIZING OF TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES OF THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
BURBANK, Calif., September 17, 2019 - The Walt Disney Company ("Disney") (NYSE: DIS) announced today the early results of the previously announced cash tender offers (each, a "Tender Offer") of Disney and its indirect subsidiary, 21st Century Fox America, Inc. ("21CFA"), to purchase outstanding notes of Disney listed in the table below (the "Disney Notes"), subject to the Maximum Disney Tender Cap (as defined below) and in the order of priority shown in the table below, and any and all outstanding debt securities of 21CFA (the "21CFA Notes" and together with the Disney Notes, the "Tender Notes" and each a "Series" of Tender Notes). Disney further announced that it has increased the maximum aggregate purchase price (including principal and premium, but excluding accrued interest) of the Disney Notes that it intends to purchase in the Tender Offers from $1,750,000,000 to $4,000,000,000 (the "Maximum Disney Tender Cap"). The Withdrawal Deadline has passed, and Tender Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offers may no longer be withdrawn, except in the limited circumstances described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below).
As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 16, 2019 (the "Early Tender Deadline"), approximately $4,270,376,000 aggregate principal amount of Disney Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and approximately $257,263,000 aggregate principal amount of 21CFA Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The table below identifies the principal amount of each Series validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.
The Disney Notes
CUSIP
Principal Amount
Acceptance
Principal Amount
Issuer
Notes
Outstanding Prior to the
Priority
Number
Tender Offers
Level
Tendered(1)
Disney
8.250% Notes due 2096
254687FE1
U25497BN4
$
93,881,000
1
$
16,463,000
Disney
7.900% Notes due 2095
254687FC5
U25497BM6
$
114,658,000
2
$
20,703,000
Disney
7.750% Notes due 2045
254687EY8
U25497BK0
$
589,505,000
3
$
264,520,000
Disney
6.150% Notes due 2041
254687EQ5
U25497BF1
$
1,488,657,000
4
$
856,786,000
Disney
8.150% Notes due 2036
254687EC6
U25497AZ8
$
299,003,000
5
$
59,217,000
Disney
7.850% Notes due 2039
254687EL6
U25497BD6
$
297,134,000
6
$
185,851,000
Disney
6.750% Notes due 2038
254687EJ1
U25497BC8
$
234,684,000
7
$
93,455,000
Disney
6.900% Notes due 2039
254687EN2
U25497BE4
$
588,117,000
8
$
351,699,000
Disney
6.150% Notes due 2037
254687EE2
U25497BA2
$
990,309,000
9
$
668,375,000
Disney
6.400% Notes due 2035
254687EA0
U25497AY1
$
1,115,433,000
10
$
602,014,000
Disney
6.650% Notes due 2037
254687EG7
U25497BB0
$
1,234,237,000
11
$
725,619,000
Disney
5.400% Notes due 2043
254687ES1
U25497BG9
$
683,836,000
12
$
346,023,000
Disney
8.450% Notes due 2034
254687DW3
U25497AW5
$
194,866,000
13
$
79,651,000
As of the Early Tender Deadline.
The 21CFA Notes
CUSIP
Principal Amount
Principal
Issuer
Notes
Outstanding Prior to the
Amount
Number
Tender Offers
Tendered(1)
21CFA
5.650% Senior Notes due 2020
90131HAP0
652482BV1
$
29,018,000
$
5,557,000
21CFA
4.500% Senior Notes due 2021
90131HAQ8
$
136,676,000
$
87,098,000
21CFA
3.000% Senior Notes due 2022
90131HAR6
$
78,176,000
$
41,716,000
21CFA
8.875% Senior Debentures due 2023
90131HAS4
$
51,596,000
$
8,018,000
CUSIP
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
Issuer
Notes
Outstanding Prior to the
Number
Tender Offers
Tendered(1)
21CFA
4.000% Senior Notes due 2023
90131HAA3
$
15,156,000
$
3,919,000
21CFA
7.750% Senior Debentures due January 2024
90131HAT2
652478AR9
$
13,671,000
$
1,112,000
21CFA
7.750% Senior Debentures due February 2024
90131HAU9
652478AU2
$
21,888,000
$
189,000
21CFA
9.500% Senior Debentures due 2024
90131HAV7
$
7,255,000
$
97,000
21CFA
3.700% Senior Notes due 2024
90131HAE5
90131HAC9
U88803AA6
$
22,684,000
$
14,497,000
21CFA
8.500% Senior Debentures due 2025
90131HAW5
$
13,758,000
$
1,486,000
21CFA
3.700% Senior Notes due 2025
90131HBW4
$
7,702,000
$
3,878,000
21CFA
7.700% Senior Debentures due 2025
90131HAX3
$
11,916,000
$
3,500,000
21CFA
7.430% Senior Debentures due 2026
90131HAY1
$
10,501,000
$
4,533,000
21CFA
3.375% Senior Notes due 2026
90131HCB9
90131HCA1
U88803AF5
$
13,660,000
$
11,788,000
21CFA
7.125% Senior Debentures due 2028
90131HAZ8
$
5,875,000
$
576,000
21CFA
7.300% Senior Debentures due 2028
90131HBA2
$
4,418,000
$
409,000
21CFA
7.280% Senior Debentures due 2028
90131HBB0
$
4,900,000
$
330,000
21CFA
7.625% Senior Debentures due 2028
90131HBC8
$
12,211,000
$
1,558,000
21CFA
6.550% Senior Notes due 2033
90131HBD6
$
7,653,000
$
1,530,000
21CFA
8.450% Senior Debentures due 2034
90131HBE4
$
5,134,000
$
197,000
21CFA
6.200% Senior Notes due 2034
90131HBF1
652482BH2
$
15,778,000
$
13,397,000
21CFA
6.400% Senior Notes due 2035
90131HBG9
90131HBH7
U65249AM3
$
34,567,000
$
6,276,000
21CFA
8.150% Senior Debentures due 2036
90131HBJ3
$
997,000
$
349,000
21CFA
6.150% Senior Notes due 2037
90131HBK0
$
9,691,000
$
7,465,000
21CFA
6.650% Senior Notes due 2037
90131HBL8
$
15,763,000
$
4,492,000
21CFA
6.750% Senior Debentures due 2038
90131HBM6
$
14,056,000
$
2,503,000
21CFA
7.850% Senior Notes due 2039
90131HBN4
$
2,866,000
$
30,000
21CFA
6.900% Senior Notes due 2039
90131HBP9
$
11,883,000
$
191,000
21CFA
6.150% Senior Notes due 2041
90131HBQ7
$
11,343,000
$
10,067,000
21CFA
5.400% Senior Notes due 2043
90131HAB1
$
16,164,000
$
9,502,000
21CFA
4.750% Senior Notes due 2044
90131HAH8
90131HAF2
U88803AB4
$
11,276,000
$
4,398,000
21CFA
4.950% Senior Notes due 2045
90131HBZ7
$
699,000
$
585,000
21CFA
7.750% Senior Debentures due 2045
90131HBR5
$
10,495,000
$
1,618,000
21CFA
4.750% Senior Notes due 2046
90131HCD5
$
108,000
$
25,000
21CFA
7.900% Senior Debentures due 2095
90131HBS3
$
35,342,000
$
357,000
21CFA
8.250% Senior Debentures due 2096
90131HBT1
$
6,119,000
$
4,020,000
As of the Early Tender Deadline.
The Tender Offers are intended to help manage Disney's debt maturity profile, opportunistically prefund existing maturities and manage Disney's overall cost of borrowing. The Disney Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Deadline have a weighted average coupon of 6.545% and are notes that were previously issued by Disney in exchange for outstanding notes issued by 21CFA. The 21CFA Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Early Tender Deadline have a weighted average coupon of 4.922% and are notes that remained outstanding following the exchange offers completed in connection with Disney's acquisition of TFCF Corporation (formerly known as Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.), the parent company of 21CFA.
The amount of each Series accepted for purchase will be determined pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offers as described in a separate Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase dated September 3, 2019 (as amended by this press release and as it may be further amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase") and related Letter of
