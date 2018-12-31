Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Walt Disney : Deal Reached Between Disney and Fios -NY Post

12/31/2018 | 04:05pm CET

--The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Verizon Fios reached a deal on programming fees over the weekend, The New York Post reports.

--The two companies said details of the agreement would be revealed "in the coming days," the report said.

--A blackout of Disney's channels by Fios could have resulted in millions of fans missing college and professional football bowl and playoff games, the report said.

Full story: https://nypost.com/2018/12/30/disney-and-fios-reach-agreement-football-playoff-blackout-averted/?mod=mktw

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.26% 55.19 Delayed Quote.4.42%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.49% 108.84 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 360 M
EBIT 2019 14 891 M
Net income 2019 10 702 M
Debt 2019 20 299 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
P/E ratio 2020 14,50
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 160 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-0.20%157 546
COMCAST CORPORATION-14.23%155 320
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP-7.84%19 924
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-11.40%19 924
CBS CORPORATION-26.42%16 227
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 285
