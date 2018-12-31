Walt Disney : Deal Reached Between Disney and Fios -NY Post

--The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Verizon Fios reached a deal on programming fees over the weekend, The New York Post reports.

--The two companies said details of the agreement would be revealed "in the coming days," the report said.

--A blackout of Disney's channels by Fios could have resulted in millions of fans missing college and professional football bowl and playoff games, the report said.

Full story: https://nypost.com/2018/12/30/disney-and-fios-reach-agreement-football-playoff-blackout-averted/?mod=mktw

