Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Derica W. Rice Nominated to The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 05:14pm EST

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Board of Directors today announced that Derica W. Rice, Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of CVS Caremark, has been nominated to stand for election as a director at the Company’s annual meeting on March 7, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005481/en/

Derica W. Rice (Photo: Business Wire)

Derica W. Rice (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a well-respected leader in a dynamic, consumer-facing industry, Mr. Rice will bring a wealth of expertise and experience to our Board,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We look forward to his insight and perspective as we continue to position the Company for long-term growth during this transformative era.”

“I am honored by the opportunity to join Disney’s Board, especially at such an important time for the Company,” Mr. Rice said. “Disney has long set the standard for world-class storytelling and innovation, and I look forward to working with Mr. Iger and the rest of the Board as the Company expands its portfolio and moves further into the direct-to-consumer space with new and compelling entertainment experiences.”

A total of nine nominees will stand for election as directors at this year’s annual meeting, including eight current board members and Mr. Rice. Pursuant to Disney Board policies that limit tenure to 15 years and set the retirement age at 74, three board members will be departing: John S. Chen, Aylwin B. Lewis and Fred H. Langhammer. “Over the past 15 years, John, Aylwin and Fred have played pivotal roles in our progress, each bringing his invaluable wisdom and candor to our Board,” said Mr. Iger. “I’m immensely grateful for their contributions and support during what has been an extended period of historic achievement at Disney, and I join the entire board in thanking them for their service.”

Mr. Rice has served as Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of its pharmacy benefits management (PBM) business, CVS Caremark, since March 2018. In this role, he leads the PBM business, including sales and account management, operations, mail service pharmacy and specialty pharmacy. Mr. Rice also oversees PBM strategy, new business development and client relationship management and retention.

Prior to joining CVS Health, Mr. Rice served as Executive Vice President of Global Services and Chief Financial Officer for Eli Lilly and Company. During his 27-year career at Eli Lilly, Mr. Rice was instrumental in helping to drive the company’s innovation strategy and held numerous roles in finance and operations, including as Chief Financial Officer for Lilly Canada, General Manager of Lilly’s U.K. affiliate, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of European operations, and Vice President and Controller of Eli Lilly. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of Target Corp. from 2007 to January 2018.

Mr. Rice holds a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Kettering University.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Studio Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer and International; and Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $59.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2018.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:49pWALT DISNEY : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
05:37pROBERT IGER : Disney CEO Iger Compensation Value Rose to $65.6 Million on Stock ..
DJ
05:29pWALT DISNEY : Proxy Statement (definitive)
PU
05:14pWALT DISNEY : Derica W. Rice Nominated to The Walt Disney Company Board of Direc..
BU
12:37pFox says no plans to bid for sports networks Disney may sell
RE
10:19a21st Century Fox Says It Won't Pursue Fox Regional Sports Networks
DJ
01/09WALT DISNEY : Disney's Former Animation Chief Lands Job With Skydance Media -- U..
DJ
01/09WALT DISNEY : Skydance hires ousted Disney animation head John Lasseter
RE
01/09WALT DISNEY : Disney's Former Animation Chief Lands Job With Skydance Media
DJ
01/09WALT DISNEY : Disney Supports Expansion of Sandy Hook Promise's Start With Hello..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 360 M
EBIT 2019 14 893 M
Net income 2019 10 704 M
Debt 2019 20 299 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 15,90
P/E ratio 2020 15,23
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
Capitalization 168 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 124 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.87%167 729
COMCAST CORPORATION5.20%164 055
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP3.23%21 102
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.24%21 102
CBS CORPORATION9.45%17 909
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 828
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.