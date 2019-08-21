Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Disney Aspire Marks an Incredible Life-Changing First Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

One year ago, The Walt Disney Company's groundbreaking education investment program, Disney Aspire, began turning dreams into reality for eligible cast members and employees who do the same every day for guests and fans around the world. Disney Aspire, the most comprehensive program of its kind, launched with a five-year, $150 million investment to create new opportunities for the Company's hourly employees, enabling them to pursue their educational goals and put their career dreams within reach-whether that means learning a trade, growing their language skills, earning a high school diploma or earning a college or master's degree.

In the program's first year, more than 40% of the 90,000+ eligible hourly employees have taken the first step to sign up to participate in the Disney Aspire program and more than 8,000 employees and cast members have enrolled in classes.

The program's esteemed network of nonprofit and fully accredited universities and learning providers has also expanded, as part of Disney's continuing commitment to meet employees' needs. With the recent announcement that the University of Arizona joined Disney Aspire, participants now have 11 schools to choose from, including University of Florida, University of Central Florida, Valencia College, University of Denver and Brandman University, to name just a few-a larger selection of schools and learning providers than offered by many other corporate education programs. With nearly 300 academic paths now available to Disney Aspire students, the number of degree and program offerings has doubled since launch and includes additions based on employee feedback, such as nursing and a greater number of master's degree options.

'With Disney Aspire, we are helping employees create the futures they imagine for themselves,' said Jayne Parker, senior executive vice president and chief HR officer, The Walt Disney Company. 'Through our growing list of Disney Aspire network schools and programs, we are strengthening our commitment to support our more than 90,000 eligible employees' and cast members' education and career goals.'

The vast array of possibilities available to participants is just one factor that sets Disney Aspire apart from leading corporate education programs. Employees who enroll incur no tuition cost whatsoever; 100 percent of tuition is paid for upfront by Disney, and required books and fees are reimbursable. Disney's commitment also includes grossing-up participating employees' wages to account for taxes withheld for education benefits in excess of $5,250 annually. Disney Aspire offers maximum choice and flexibility, enabling employees to pursue courses of study that are related to their current roles or explore completely new fields. Participants are also under no obligation to stay at Disney after they've completed their degree or certificate.

Anaheim-based Global HR Operations Associate Krista Ledbetter welcomes new cast members to Disney every day as part of her role-and she's also a Disney Aspire student, working toward a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management. When she speaks to new cast members about the potentially life-changing program, they often tell her it sounds too good to be true. Ledbetter assures them, 'You just have to be ready to do the work. That's the only catch.'

Another significant difference between Disney Aspire and other programs are the cast members themselves. More than 40 percent of Disney's eligible hourly employees have signed up for Disney Aspire to date-a number that is significantly higher than other corporate education programs. Disney Aspire participants are the program's best ambassadors, and their enthusiasm and successes have inspired their co-workers to reach for their own dreams as well. Ryan Pragano, an attractions coordinator at Walt Disney World, sailed through the Penn Foster High School Completion Program in record time and is now enrolled in the Disney Aspire College Start Program, with an eye toward pursuing a bachelor's degree on his journey toward a career in Human Resources. Pragano's experience has motivated several of his fellow employees to enroll in the program-including his father, a longtime Disney cast member now following his dreams alongside his son. 'You never know who you will inspire on your journey. It is incredible to see so many cast members, including myself and my father, going after their dreams and achieving them,' Pragano says. 'It's an honor to be a part of such an amazing program that gives cast members opportunities to enhance their futures.'

Disney Aspire has been designed for busy adults who may be balancing home, family and work obligations while pursuing their education. Convenience for employees was top of mind, and the program offers many online courses of study. Support, including personalized coaching, is built into the program from application through graduation. For Global HR Operations Associate Patrick Defrese, that began when he completed a self-assessment tool at the start of his Disney Aspire journey. 'You look at all the different things going on in your life-all of your different commitments-to help you see that you actually can arrange your schedule to do this,' says Defrese, who is now just about six months away from receiving a master's degree in Human Resources Management from the Nebraska-based Bellevue University's online school.

Like many 'Aspirers,' Yolanda Flores, an usher at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, has found invaluable resources that extend beyond her coursework as she pursues her studies online and re-learns how to be a student after a long break. While she completes a bachelor's degree in Leadership and Organizational Studies via the University of Denver's online degree program, Yolanda taps into a robust online community comprised of Disney cast members and other students in her program. 'You guide each other,' she explains.

And at Disney's Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World, Disney Aspire participants have a new way to connect and encourage each other, as well as a quiet space where they can go to learn and complete their schoolwork. Recognizing how many of the resort's cast members have embraced the Disney Aspire program, the leadership team at the Contemporary Resort asked their colleagues how they could help. As a result of their feedback and suggestions, a dedicated study space is now available exclusively to Disney Aspire students. Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger recently joined the Contemporary Resort leadership team and cast members to celebrate its opening.

Disney Aspire's potential to change lives resonates across the Company's hourly workforce, as well as with applicants who report that the program weighed heavily in their decision to apply for a position at Disney. 'This is an amazing commitment that Disney is making in all of us,' Ledbetter says. 'I think it shows that the Company really cares about all of our employees and cast members, and they truly want to help us achieve our goals and our dreams-no matter what they are.'

Visit Aspire.Disney.com to learn more.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 01:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
09:28pWALT DISNEY : Disney Aspire Marks an Incredible Life-Changing First Year
PU
08/20Deal Lifts Viacom Chief's Pay 55% -- WSJ
DJ
08/19WALT DISNEY : New Global Launch Dates Confirmed for Disney+
PU
08/19Viacom and CBS Executives to Earn Big Bucks in Merger Deal -- Update
DJ
08/19Sony to buy 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games
RE
08/19Viacom and CBS Executives to Earn Big Bucks in Merger Deal -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/19WALT DISNEY : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Activision Blizzar..
PR
08/19Disney Finds Fox Studio a Tough Adaptation -- WSJ
DJ
08/18DISNEY'S LATEST ENDEAVOR : Getting the Fox Studio on Track
DJ
08/15WALT DISNEY : From Girls Who Code to Inspiring Women Creating Magic
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 367 M
EBIT 2019 14 843 M
Net income 2019 10 248 M
Debt 2019 41 024 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,06x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 149,21  $
Last Close Price 135,76  $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)23.81%243 420
COMCAST CORPORATION29.05%199 707
CBS CORPORATION0.96%16 575
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.32%12 985
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE32.74%9 512
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group