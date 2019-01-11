Log in
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) (DIS)
  Report  
Walt Disney : Disney CEO stock award worth as much as $149.6 million in 2018

01/11/2019 | 06:29pm EST
Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Iger smiles after taking a photo at the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios'

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger earned stock grants worth as much as $149.6 million (116.4 million pounds) in 2018, including awards related to Disney's purchase of film and television assets from Twenty-First Century Fox, according to a regulatory filing http://bit.ly/2D5dNjy on Friday.

The media and entertainment company reported that Iger's compensation rose 80.9 percent to $65.6 million, excluding awards based on the Fox deal.

Last month, Iger agreed to certain adjustments to his compensation package, which ties his paycheck to the company's performance, as it nears completion of the deal.

Disney suffered a rare rebuke from its shareholders last year when a 52 percent majority opposed the compensation of Iger and other executives in a non-binding vote.

The proxy filing released on Friday showed that Iger's $65.6 million compensation for 2018 included $35.4 million in stock awards. That 2018 stock award figure rises to $149.6 million, assuming completion of the acquisition and the highest level of performance conditions are achieved, Disney said.

(Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)

Stocks treated in this article : Walt Disney Company (The), Twenty-First Century Fox
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.20% 48.75 Delayed Quote.1.52%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.13% 112.65 Delayed Quote.2.87%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 60 360 M
EBIT 2019 14 893 M
Net income 2019 10 704 M
Debt 2019 20 299 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 15,90
P/E ratio 2020 15,23
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
Capitalization 168 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 124 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John S. Chen Independent Director
Aylwin B. Lewis Independent Director
Fred H. Langhammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.87%167 729
COMCAST CORPORATION5.20%164 055
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP3.23%21 102
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.24%21 102
CBS CORPORATION9.45%17 909
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 828
