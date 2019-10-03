Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Disney Conservation Fund Awards $6 Million in Grants to Support Wildlife and the Environment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

BURBANK, Calif., October 3, 2019 - The Disney Conservation Fund (DCF) has awarded $6 million in grants to 80 nonprofit organizations working to save wildlife, inspire action and protect the planet. Since the fund's creation in 1995, Disney has provided nearly $86 million total in grants to protect the magic of nature together with communities around the world.

'These Disney award recipients represent a global community dedicated to ensuring a world where people and wildlife thrive together. The Disney Conservation Fund provides not only the opportunity to support these meaningful efforts, but also celebrate them as a point of hope that inspires our audiences around the world,' said Elissa Margolis, senior vice president, Enterprise Social Responsibility, The Walt Disney Company.

The Disney Conservation Fund supports comprehensive community conservation efforts and initiatives that protect species and habitats, while inspiring kids and families to take action on behalf of wildlife and nature in their communities. The fund also pairs philanthropic grants with the expertise from many of Disney's Animals, Science and Environment professionals and other Disney employees who work together to make a positive impact benefiting people, wildlife and wild places.

As an example, one of this year's grant recipients, TREE Foundation, leads a community-based conservation program to address declining populations of sea turtles along India's coastline. In response to threats of poaching and accidental capture in fishing nets, TREE Foundation engages local community members, encouraging them to adopt sustainable fishing practices and sea turtle protection activities. To date, they have reached more than 85,000 people and successfully promoted a ban on the use of certain fishing nets during sea turtle breeding and nesting season to reduce sea turtle mortality.

This project is one of more than 2,000 supported to date by the Disney Conservation Fund. Additional recipients include:

African People & Wildlife, 'Northern Tanzania Big Cats Conservation Initiative,' Tanzania: This program will work with local communities to save Tanzania's most threatened lion, cheetah, and leopard populations by helping to reduce human-wildlife conflict, protect vital habitat for big cats, and engage local Maasai people in environmental education, natural resource management and sustainable enterprise development.

Audubon Florida, 'Jay Watch: Audubon Community Science,' United States: This initiative will train 270 citizen science volunteers in 19 Florida counties to collect breeding success data on the endemic Florida scrub-jay and use research findings to support outreach and greater protection of this species by wildlife agencies.

IDEA WILD/Instituto de Pesquisas Ecológicas, 'Black Lion Tamarin Conservation in a Fragmented Landscape,' Brazil: This program will focus on widening and connecting habitat and managing wild black lion tamarin populations while involving communities in conservation through education and training.

Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust, 'Conserving Sarus Cranes in Cambodia,' Cambodia: This initiative will help protect two of the Sarus crane's last remaining refuges in Cambodia's Lower Mekong Delta by researching optimal habitat maintenance conditions, enhancing understanding of the value of wetland habitats and developing sustainable livelihoods that contribute to biodiversity conservation.

ZSL America, 'Angel Shark Project,' Spain: This program will help protect habitats for critically endangered angel sharks in the Canary Islands, advancing research to identify angel shark nursery areas, expanding a network of citizen scientists to monitor angel sharks, and engaging local communities in best practices to minimize tourism impacts on angel sharks.

The majority of funding for the Disney Conservation Fund is provided by The Walt Disney Company and supplemented by the generous contributions of guests visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park and other select Walt Disney World Resort locations, sailing with Disney Cruise Line or staying at select Disney Vacation Club resorts.

For a complete list of the most recent DCF grant recipients, visit www.disney.com/conservation.

##

About The Walt Disney Company

Disney, together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks; Parks, Experiences and Products; Studio Entertainment; and Direct-to-Consumer and International. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $59.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2018. For more information about Disney, please visit www.thewaltdisneycompany.com.

Media Contacts

Laura Watson
The Walt Disney Company
Laura.C.Watson@Disney.com
818-560-3117

Bruce Lam
The Walt Disney Company
Bruce.Lam@Disney.com
818-560-6420

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 17:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
01:17pWALT DISNEY : Disney Conservation Fund Awards $6 Million in Grants to Support Wi..
PU
12:03pWALT DISNEY : Amazon, Disney Fight Over Ad Revenue From Apps on Fire TV
DJ
10/02WALT DISNEY : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/01WALT DISNEY : Announces Expiration and Final Results of Tender Off…
PU
10/01WALT DISNEY CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Expiration and Final Results of Tender Offer..
BU
10/01WALT DISNEY : Hundreds of Celebrity Frozen Fans and Social Influencers from Arou..
BU
10/01THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Executives to Discuss Fiscal Full Year and Fourth Quar..
AQ
09/30Verizon Scoops Up Technology From Augmented Reality Firm
DJ
09/30WALT DISNEY : HRH The Duke of Sussex Guest Edits National Geographic Instagram A..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 428 M
EBIT 2019 14 437 M
Net income 2019 10 427 M
Debt 2019 38 675 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,22x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 152,65  $
Last Close Price 129,14  $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Iger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Mark G. Parker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)18.15%234 756
COMCAST CORPORATION29.37%204 888
CBS CORPORATION-11.89%15 193
RTL GROUP-8.99%7 390
ITV PLC-2.16%6 192
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-20.59%5 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group