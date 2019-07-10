Walt Disney : Disney Cruise Line Named “World's Best” by ‘Travel + Leisure' Read…

Disney Cruise Line (DCL) has taken top honors in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. The publication's readers have declared Disney Cruise Line to be the best Ocean Cruise Line among those carrying 2,200 passengers or more.

'This award is an honor for our team,' said Disney Cruise Line President Jeff Vahle. 'It certainly is a testament to the one-of-a-kind entertainment and experiences available on our ships, but it also speaks to the attentive service and unforgettable moments delivered by our cast and crew members. They are the secret to our magic, and this recognition goes to them.'

Travel + Leisure readers were asked to rate cruise lines based on their service, staterooms, food, destinations, excursions and values. One of the publication's readers noted, 'Disney Cruise Line knows how to do things right. It's not just for kids. They set the bar so high,' while another shared, 'The best part of the cruise was the service that we received.'

Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has been a leader in the family cruise industry, and has received hundreds of distinguished awards from the travel industry praising all aspects of the operation from dining to entertainment. The cruise line continues to grow and expand its horizons, with new ships scheduled for delivery in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line, visit DisneyCruise.com.