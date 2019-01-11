Walt Disney : Disney Details Pay Ratio; Median Worker's Compensation $46,127

By Josh Beckerman



Disney Co. (DIS), providing pay-ratio disclosures required for public companies under Dodd-Frank, said its median worker had fiscal 2018 compensation of $46,127.

Chief Executive Robert Iger's compensation was about 852 times that of the median employee, excluding a time-vested restricted stock unit award made at the time his employment agreement was extended.

The pay-ratio comparison figure of $39.3 million includes company contributions to health insurance premiums, which aren't included in the summary compensation table in Disney's proxy filing.

Mr. Iger's total compensation value in the table was $65.6 million, up from $36.3 million in fiscal 2017. His base salary rose to $2.875 million from $2.5 million.

