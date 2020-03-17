Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walt Disney : Disney Looks to Sell TrueX, Ad-Tech Firm It Absorbed From Fox

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

By Sahil Patel

Walt Disney Co. is looking to sell TrueX, an advertising-technology company it absorbed as part of its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets last year, according to people familiar with the matter.

TrueX is perhaps best known for offering technology that asks users to interact with an ad before consuming a piece of content in exchange for fewer or no commercials while the content plays. Some publishers use TrueX ad formats in front of full episodes of TV shows or long-form videos on their sites and apps.

The company has pitched its approach as a way to improve both ad effectiveness and the experience for web users. This includes long-form digital video viewers who are accustomed to sitting through multiple, often repetitive ad breaks.

TrueX's tech has been used by ad sellers including Fox, Turner (now AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia) and Pandora Media. Disney's Hulu division uses TrueX, along with Innovid Inc. and BrightLine Partners LLC, for interactive advertising, according to a person familiar with the matter.

TrueX was acquired by 21st Century Fox in 2014 for close to $200 million. TrueX co-founder Joe Marchese joined Fox and later became the ad sales chief of Fox Networks Group.

The company's annual revenue was less than $100 million by the time of the Disney deal, according to a person familiar with TrueX.

TrueX was part of Fox's strategy to reduce ad time on its digital properties, the person said. Ahead of the 2014 acquisition, James Murdoch, then the co-chief operating officer of 21st Century Fox and already a member of TrueX's board, said that the company was interested in exploring new ad experiences for users, including delivering lighter ad loads on its apps.

Fox also helped TrueX land customers such as Turner, A+E Networks Group and Amazon.com Inc.'s Twitch, as well as nonvideo publishers including Pandora Media and Zynga Inc., the person familiar with TrueX said.

Disney, which considers the firm and its technology a noncore asset, didn't invest in TrueX after the Fox deal, said people familiar with the matter. TrueX operated as an independent subsidiary of Fox and Disney, and wasn't integrated into Disney's sales or tech organizations following the megamerger.

Disney's asking price for TrueX couldn't be learned. Its interest in selling TrueX preceded the widespread business disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which could hurt its ability to get a deal done, the people familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Marchese left Fox in 2019 and formed Attention Capital, a new holding company to acquire media and ad-tech assets. Attention partnered with Lupa Systems, an investment firm led by Mr. Murdoch, to acquire the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival.

Mr. Marchese has expressed interest in buying TrueX from his former employer, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Marchese declined to comment.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T INC. 6.07% 33.74 Delayed Quote.-18.60%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.56% 93.53 Delayed Quote.-29.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:58pWALT DISNEY : Disney Looks to Sell TrueX, Ad-Tech Firm It Absorbed From Fox
DJ
05:03pWALT DISNEY CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
10:38aWALT DISNEY : ESPN Unveils Plan for Dealing With Sports Shutdown
DJ
03/13WALT DISNEY : Disney sends 'Frozen 2' to streaming for housebound families
AQ
03/13THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Will Make “Frozen 2” Available on Disney+ ..
BU
03/13BANK OF AMERICA, AMERICAN AIRLINES, : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies multiply efforts against the coronavirus
03/13WALT DISNEY : Shareholders Elect Nine Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annua..
AQ
03/12WALT DISNEY : Disney to Close U.S. and Paris Resorts Temporarily as Coronavirus ..
DJ
03/12WALT DISNEY : Disneyland to Close Temporarily as Coronavirus Spurs Cancellations
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 487 M
EBIT 2020 14 677 M
Net income 2020 7 435 M
Debt 2020 36 182 M
Yield 2020 1,99%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
EV / Sales2021 2,56x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 149,15  $
Last Close Price 93,53  $
Spread / Highest target 87,1%
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Chapek Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Lead Independent Director
Maria Elena Lagomasino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-29.12%171 535
COMCAST CORPORATION-19.86%164 091
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-39.16%9 251
VIACOMCBS INC.-67.57%8 585
RTL GROUP-26.01%5 577
FORMULA ONE GROUP-55.38%4 740
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group